ROUND-UP: Cardea come through a final scrap to claim a second cup triumph, Stanground Sports set up promotion battle

Cardea FC added the PFA Minor Cup to their Hunts County Cup success after a tough battle with lower level opposition last night (May 10).

A solitary goal on the hour mark from Kieran Hart gave victory to the Peterborough League Division Four side over British School of Sport from Division Five.

It was a tough physical battle which Cardea deserved to win at Yaxley FC.

There will be a juicy promotion battle in Peterborough Division Two on Saturday (May 13) after Stanground Sports Reserves’ 8-1 hammering of Spalding Town last night.

Stanground need to beat Whittlesey Athletic A at Stanground College (2pm) to pip their opponents to the second promotion place behind champions Ramsey Town. Any other result will see Whittlesey promoted, providing Whittlesey Reserves win their promotion battle in Division One.

Sutton Bridge will sneak past Whittlesey Reserves and gain promotion from Division One if they take a point from their final home game against second-placed Warboys Town.

RESULTS

Wednesday, May 10

PFA MINOR CUP FINAL

British School of Sport 0, Cardea 1 (Hart).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Two

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves 8, Spalding Town 1

Division Five A

Feeder Reserves 6, Holbeach United A 1