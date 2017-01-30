ROUND-UP: Boome! Sports hit the top, goal-machine Maltby, Eye hurt Dead Rabbits, Bretton Bass plays a good tune

Peterborough Sports Reserves have hit the top of the Peterborough Premier Division.

The city side’s 7-1 thrashing of Deeping Rangers Reserves at Outgang Road was enough for them to overhaul inactive Netherton United, who started the day on top, and reigning champions Moulton Harrox who were held to a 2-2 draw at Langtoft United.

Goalmouth action as Bretton North End (stripes) beat AFC Stanground Sports A 6-0. Photo: David Lowndes.

Recent signing Ian Bradbury (2), Andy Boome (2), Rikki Goodale, Jack Barron and Gary Gibbs scored the Sports’ goals. They now lead second-placed Moulton by a point and they have three games in hand.

Pinchbeck United could be more of a threat to Sports. They beat Stilton 6-0 to move into third place, a point behind the city side and having played just a single game more. Netherton have dropped from first to fourth.

Ollie Maltby, the top-flight’s top scorer. hit a hat-trick for Pinchbeck to make it 36 goals in 20 matches.

Moulton were frustrated by a decision to award Langtoft a penalty in their match. Scott Spearink, who scored both Langtoft goals, converted it.

There’s a gap of 10 points between the top four and the chasing pack which is now headed by ICA Sports. Harley Williams was the hat-trick hero of a 6-0 win over Crowland.

AFC Stanground continue to be hampered by a leaky defence. They conceded seven to Wisbech Town Reserves on Saturday as Sam Cubberley and Joe Papworth both claimed trebles.

The battle of the bottom two at Uppingham finished goalless, a result good enough to move Thorney up a place above Stilton United.

Moulton Harrox Reserves are 12 points clear at the top of Division One after a 5-0 win over Netherton Reserves.

Warboys Town remain favourites for at least a runners-up spot by securing an impressive 5-0 win over current second place team Sutton Bridge United. Elliot Cafferkey scored three of the goals.

Division Three leaders FC Peterborough were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bels Reserves enabling free-scoring Eye United to close the gap at the top to two points with an 8-1 win at Rutland Dead Rabbits. Jacob Joyce struck a hat-trick for Eye.

And keep an eye on Bretton North End, a team who have won eight competitive matches in a row, the latest 6-0 at AFC Stanground Sports A.

Fernand Bass scored four for the winners with David Weston and Harry Woodward also on target.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 2 (Cross, J. Staggs), Wisbech Town Res 7 (Cubberley 3, Papworth 3, Lewis)

Deeping Rangers Res 1, Peterborough Sports Res 7 (Boome 2, Bradbury 2, Goodale, Barron, G. Gibbs).

Langtoft United 2 (Spearink 2), Moulton Harrox 2 (Parry, Woods).

ICA Sports 6 (Williams 3, Smith, Pjetra, Macianskis), Crowland Town 0.

Pinchbeck United 6 (Maltby 3, Ogden, Francis, Oldham), Stilton United 0

Uppingham Town 0, Thorney 0.