ROUND-UP: As you were at the top, Bass hat-trick, great Scott, a seven-goal star

It’s as you were at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division as the top four all won.

But leaders Moulton Harrox were pushed hard by bottom club Langtoft United before scrambling to a 3-2 home success through goals from Jake Cawthorne, Josh McGuire and Dan Woods. Robbie Ellis and Darryl Todd replied for Langtoft.

Oundle before their 3-1 PFA Senior Cup tie defeat at Thorney, back rown, left to right, Jan Czarnecki, Conor Murphy, Phil Adams, Andy Freeman, Eddie Thorpe, Jonathan Jeyes, Daniel Wagstaff, (front), Tom Brady, Matt Gordon, Elliot Rowe, Jonny Hipwell, Connor McAlinden, Neil White, Bram Kochuijt. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thomas Edwards scored twice as second-placed Stamford Lions won 4-2 at Sutton Bridge United, while third-placed Peterborough Sports won 2-1 at Sawtry. Tom Flatters and teenage talent Dylan Kilford netted for the reigning champions.

Netherton United remain fourth despite a handsome 5-1 win over Deeping Rangers Reserves. Zack Fisher scored twice for the city side.

ICA Sports lost further ground at the top as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Warboys.

Top-flight sides Holbeach United, Ketton and Thorney all made progress in the PFA Senior Cup.

Fernand Bass scored a hat-trick for Ketton at Uppingham.

Fernand Bass claimed a hat-trick as Ketton despatched Division One side Uppingham 9-2, while Adam Scott (2) and Sam Donohoe were the men on target as Thorney overcame First Division Oundle Town 3-1. Elliot Rowe replied for the underdogs.

Holbeach United Reserves pipped AFC Stanground Sports 1-0 in an all-Premier Division tie.

And Whittlesey Athletic and Leverington eased into the second round of the Cambs Challenge Cup after hard-fought successes.

George Buckenham scored Leverington’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Sawston three minutes from the end of extra time.

Jack Carter (2) and Kev Gilbert were the Whittlesey scorers in a 3-1 success over Comberton.

In Division One Adrian Mizia claimed a magnificent seven goals as leaders Peterborough Polonia trounced Stamford Bels 9-1, while Premiair ended the unbeaten record of Whaplode Drove in Division Three in emphatic style. Benjamin Calvo Otterwell grabbed a hat-trick in an 8-0 hammering.

Division Four title favourites Peterborough NECI lost their perfect record, losing 5-0 at Eunice, Huntingdon who have won all five of their league games.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 14

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Moulton Harrox 3 (Cawthorne, McGuire, Woods), Langtoft Utd 2 (Ellis, Todd); Netherton United 5 (Fisher 2, Baines, Wood, Makate), Deeping Rangers Res 1 (Conyard); Sawtry 1 (Graham), Peterborough Sports Res 2 (Flatters, Kilford); Sutton Bridge United 2 (Cooper, Eaton), Stamford Lions 4 (Edwards 2, Montgomery, Ball); Warboys Town 0, ICA Sports 0.

PFA Senior Cup

First round: Holbeach United Res 1, AFC Stanground Sports 0; Thorney 3 (Scott 2, Donohoe), Oundle Town 1 (Rowe); Uppingham Town 2, Ketton 9 (Bass 3, Brockbank 2, Breakall, Camara, Marsh, Woodman); Crowland Town 1, Long Sutton Athletic 3 (O’Connor 2, Treacher).

Cambs Challenge Cup

First round: Leverington Sports 2 (Palmer, Buckenham), Sawston United 1 (AET); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter 2, Gilbert), Comberton United 1.