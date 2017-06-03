Search

ROLL OF HONOUR: Where all the silverware went in the 2016-2017 season

PFA Senior Cup winners ICA Sports.

Four teams completed trophy trebles in the local 2016-2017 football season.

They were Sunday Morning League champions Limetree, Peterborough Sports Under 15s, Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s and Peterborough Northern Star Under 18s.

Peterborough Sports Under 15s.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Winners - Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Northern Star Under 18s.

Runners-up - Deeping Rangers

League Cup

Winners - Yaxley

Runners-up - Wisbech

Hnchingbrooke Cup

Winners - Peterborough Sports

Runners-up - Deeping Rangers

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Winners - Peterborough Sports Res

Runners-up - Pinchbeck United

Division One

Winners - Moulton Harrox Res

Runners-up - Warboys Town

Division Two

Winners - Ramsey Town

Runners-up - Whittlesey Athletic A

Division Three

Winners - Bretton North End

Runners-up - FC Peterborough

Division Four

Winners - Premiair

Runners-up - Cardea

Division Five A

Winners - Peterborough NECI

Runners-up - Eunice Huntingdon

Division Five B

Winners - British School of Sport

Runners-up - AFC Orton

PFA Senior Cup

Winners - ICA Sports

Runners-up - Pinchbeck United

PFA Junior Cup

Winners - Bretton North End

Runners-up - FC Peterborough

PFA Minor Cup

Winners - Cardea

Runners-up - British School of Sport

PFA Challenge Cup

Winners - Moulton Harrox Reserves

Runners-up - Stanground Sports Reserves

President’s Shield

Winners - Pinchbeck United

Runners-up - Netherton United

Chairman’s Shield

Winners - Warboys Town

Runners-up - Oakham United Reserves

Intermediate Shield

Winners - Farcet Utd

Runners-up - AFC Stanground Sports Res

League Shield

Winners - Peterborough NECI

Runners-up - FC Peterborough

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Runners-up - ICA Sports

Hunts Lower Junior Cup

Winners - Cardea

Northants Area Cup

Winners - Bretton North End

Runners-up - Brotherhood Sports

North Cambs Junior Cup

Winners - Whittlesey Athletic Res

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

Premier Division

Winners - Limetree

Runners-up - AFC Allbright

Division One

Winners - PIS

Runners-up - Thorpe Wood

Rangers

Division Two

Winners - West Town

Runners-up - Cardea Res

Hereward Cup

Winners - Limetree

Runners-up - Parkway

McCain Cup

Winners - George, Oundle

Runners-up - West Town

PFA Senior Cup

Winners - Limetree

Runners-up - Thorpe Wood

PFA Junior Cup

Winners - George, Oundle

Runners-up - Murrow Bell

Hunts Sunday Cup

Runners-up - Cardea Res

Northants Sunday Shield

Runners-up - West Town

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Under 9 League Cup

Winners - Phoenix

Runners-up - Park Farm Pumas Black

Under 9 Hereward Cup

Winners - Oundle White

Runners-up - Stamford Red

Under 10 League Cup

Winners - Stamford Red

Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough Amber

Under 10 Hereward Cup

Winners - Park Farm Pumas Red

Runners-up - Boston Utd

Under 11 League Cup

Winners - Deeping Claret

Runners-up - March Soccer School

Under 11 Hereward Cup

Winners - Boston United Black

Runners-up - Pinchbeck Predators

Under 12 Division One

Winners - Yaxley Blue

Runners-up - Deeping Blue

Under 12 Division Two

Winners - Park Farm Pumas Red

Runners-up - Spalding United Blue

Under 12 Division Three

Winners - Wisbech St Mary

Runners-up - March Soccer School

Under 12 Division Four

Winners - Malborne Utd

Runners-up - Blackstones Black

Under 12 League Cup

Winners - Yaxley Blue

Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough

Under 12 Hereward Cup

Winners - March Soccer School

Runners-up - Peterborough Northern Star

Under 13 Division One

Winners - Deeping Rangers Blue

Runners-up - Baston

Under 13 Division Two

Winners - Holbeach

Runners-up - Leverington Sports

Under 13 Division Three

Winners - Spalding Orange

Runners-up - Stanground Sports

Under 13 Division Four

Winners - Glinton & Northborough Black

Runners-up - JFC Boston

Under 13 League Cup

Winners - Deeping Rangers

Runners-up - Riverside Rovers

Under 13 Hereward Cup

Winners - Spalding

Runners-up - JFC Boston

Under 13 PFA Cup

Winners - Baston

Runners-up - Stamford

Under 13 Hunts Cup

Runners-up - Yaxley White

Under 14 Division One

Winners - Wisbech St Mary

Runners-up - Werrington Athletic Blue

Under 14 Division Two

Winners - Blackstones

Runners-up - Peterborough Northern Star White

Under 14 Division Three

Winners - Werrington Athletic Red

Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers

Under 14 Division Four

Winners - Stamford Yellow

Runners-up - Crowland

Under 14 League Cup

Winners - Werrington Athletic Blue

Runners-up - Wisbech St Mary

Under 14 Hereward Cup

Winners - Werrington Athletic Red

Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 15 Division One

Winners - Peterborough Sports

Runners-up - Gunthorpe Harriers Navy

Under 15 Division Two

Winners - Stamford

Runners-up - Langtoft United

Under 15 Division Three

Winners - Gunthorpe Harriers Sky

Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers

Under 15 League Cup

Winners - Peterborough Sports

Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough Amber

Under 15 PFA Cup

Winners - Peterborough Sports

Runners-up - Leverington Sports

Under 15 Hunts Cup

Winners - Peterborough RTC

Under 16 Division One

Joint Winners - Deeping Rangers & Peterborough Northern Star

Under 16 Division Two

Winners - Thorpe Wood Rangers

Runners-up - Ketton

Under 16 Division Three

Winners - Oundle Town

Runners-up - Hempsted United

Under 16 League Cup

Winners- Peterborough Northern Star

Runners-up - Holbeach United

Under 16 Northants Cup

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star Blue

Under 16 Lincs Cup

Winners - Deeping Rangers

Under 18 Division One

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star

Runners-up - Deeping Rangers Blue

Under 18 Division Two

Winners - Yaxley Lynx

Runners-up - Peterborough Sports

Under 18 Division Three

Winners - March Soccer School

Runners-up - Oakham United

Under 18 League Cup

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star

Runners-up - March Soccer School

Under 18 PFA Cup

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star

Runners-up - March Soccer School

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Division One South

Runners-up - Peterborough United

League Cup

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star

Northants Cup

Winners - Peterborough Northern Star

CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Premiership

Runners-up - Netherton United

Championship North

Winners - March Town United

Under 14A

Runners-up - Yaxley

Under 14B

Runners-up - March Soccer School

Under 13A

Winners - Yaxley

Under 13B

Runners-up - ICA Sports

League Cup

Runners-up - Netherton United

Under 14 League Cup

Winners - Yaxley

Under 14 Hunts Cup

Winners - Yaxley

Northants Under 16 Cup

Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough

NORTHANTS UNDER 18 CUP

Winners - Peterborough United