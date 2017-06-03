ROLL OF HONOUR: Where all the silverware went in the 2016-2017 season

Four teams completed trophy trebles in the local 2016-2017 football season.
They were Sunday Morning League champions Limetree, Peterborough Sports Under 15s, Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s and Peterborough Northern Star Under 18s.
ROLL OF HONOUR
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Winners - Peterborough Sports
Runners-up - Deeping Rangers
League Cup
Winners - Yaxley
Runners-up - Wisbech
Hnchingbrooke Cup
Winners - Peterborough Sports
Runners-up - Deeping Rangers
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division
Winners - Peterborough Sports Res
Runners-up - Pinchbeck United
Division One
Winners - Moulton Harrox Res
Runners-up - Warboys Town
Division Two
Winners - Ramsey Town
Runners-up - Whittlesey Athletic A
Division Three
Winners - Bretton North End
Runners-up - FC Peterborough
Division Four
Winners - Premiair
Runners-up - Cardea
Division Five A
Winners - Peterborough NECI
Runners-up - Eunice Huntingdon
Division Five B
Winners - British School of Sport
Runners-up - AFC Orton
PFA Senior Cup
Winners - ICA Sports
Runners-up - Pinchbeck United
PFA Junior Cup
Winners - Bretton North End
Runners-up - FC Peterborough
PFA Minor Cup
Winners - Cardea
Runners-up - British School of Sport
PFA Challenge Cup
Winners - Moulton Harrox Reserves
Runners-up - Stanground Sports Reserves
President’s Shield
Winners - Pinchbeck United
Runners-up - Netherton United
Chairman’s Shield
Winners - Warboys Town
Runners-up - Oakham United Reserves
Intermediate Shield
Winners - Farcet Utd
Runners-up - AFC Stanground Sports Res
League Shield
Winners - Peterborough NECI
Runners-up - FC Peterborough
Hunts Intermediate Cup
Runners-up - ICA Sports
Hunts Lower Junior Cup
Winners - Cardea
Northants Area Cup
Winners - Bretton North End
Runners-up - Brotherhood Sports
North Cambs Junior Cup
Winners - Whittlesey Athletic Res
PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE
Premier Division
Winners - Limetree
Runners-up - AFC Allbright
Division One
Winners - PIS
Runners-up - Thorpe Wood
Rangers
Division Two
Winners - West Town
Runners-up - Cardea Res
Hereward Cup
Winners - Limetree
Runners-up - Parkway
McCain Cup
Winners - George, Oundle
Runners-up - West Town
PFA Senior Cup
Winners - Limetree
Runners-up - Thorpe Wood
PFA Junior Cup
Winners - George, Oundle
Runners-up - Murrow Bell
Hunts Sunday Cup
Runners-up - Cardea Res
Northants Sunday Shield
Runners-up - West Town
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE
Under 9 League Cup
Winners - Phoenix
Runners-up - Park Farm Pumas Black
Under 9 Hereward Cup
Winners - Oundle White
Runners-up - Stamford Red
Under 10 League Cup
Winners - Stamford Red
Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough Amber
Under 10 Hereward Cup
Winners - Park Farm Pumas Red
Runners-up - Boston Utd
Under 11 League Cup
Winners - Deeping Claret
Runners-up - March Soccer School
Under 11 Hereward Cup
Winners - Boston United Black
Runners-up - Pinchbeck Predators
Under 12 Division One
Winners - Yaxley Blue
Runners-up - Deeping Blue
Under 12 Division Two
Winners - Park Farm Pumas Red
Runners-up - Spalding United Blue
Under 12 Division Three
Winners - Wisbech St Mary
Runners-up - March Soccer School
Under 12 Division Four
Winners - Malborne Utd
Runners-up - Blackstones Black
Under 12 League Cup
Winners - Yaxley Blue
Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough
Under 12 Hereward Cup
Winners - March Soccer School
Runners-up - Peterborough Northern Star
Under 13 Division One
Winners - Deeping Rangers Blue
Runners-up - Baston
Under 13 Division Two
Winners - Holbeach
Runners-up - Leverington Sports
Under 13 Division Three
Winners - Spalding Orange
Runners-up - Stanground Sports
Under 13 Division Four
Winners - Glinton & Northborough Black
Runners-up - JFC Boston
Under 13 League Cup
Winners - Deeping Rangers
Runners-up - Riverside Rovers
Under 13 Hereward Cup
Winners - Spalding
Runners-up - JFC Boston
Under 13 PFA Cup
Winners - Baston
Runners-up - Stamford
Under 13 Hunts Cup
Runners-up - Yaxley White
Under 14 Division One
Winners - Wisbech St Mary
Runners-up - Werrington Athletic Blue
Under 14 Division Two
Winners - Blackstones
Runners-up - Peterborough Northern Star White
Under 14 Division Three
Winners - Werrington Athletic Red
Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers
Under 14 Division Four
Winners - Stamford Yellow
Runners-up - Crowland
Under 14 League Cup
Winners - Werrington Athletic Blue
Runners-up - Wisbech St Mary
Under 14 Hereward Cup
Winners - Werrington Athletic Red
Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under 15 Division One
Winners - Peterborough Sports
Runners-up - Gunthorpe Harriers Navy
Under 15 Division Two
Winners - Stamford
Runners-up - Langtoft United
Under 15 Division Three
Winners - Gunthorpe Harriers Sky
Runners-up - Thurlby Tigers
Under 15 League Cup
Winners - Peterborough Sports
Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough Amber
Under 15 PFA Cup
Winners - Peterborough Sports
Runners-up - Leverington Sports
Under 15 Hunts Cup
Winners - Peterborough RTC
Under 16 Division One
Joint Winners - Deeping Rangers & Peterborough Northern Star
Under 16 Division Two
Winners - Thorpe Wood Rangers
Runners-up - Ketton
Under 16 Division Three
Winners - Oundle Town
Runners-up - Hempsted United
Under 16 League Cup
Winners- Peterborough Northern Star
Runners-up - Holbeach United
Under 16 Northants Cup
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star Blue
Under 16 Lincs Cup
Winners - Deeping Rangers
Under 18 Division One
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star
Runners-up - Deeping Rangers Blue
Under 18 Division Two
Winners - Yaxley Lynx
Runners-up - Peterborough Sports
Under 18 Division Three
Winners - March Soccer School
Runners-up - Oakham United
Under 18 League Cup
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star
Runners-up - March Soccer School
Under 18 PFA Cup
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star
Runners-up - March Soccer School
EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Division One South
Runners-up - Peterborough United
League Cup
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star
Northants Cup
Winners - Peterborough Northern Star
CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE
Premiership
Runners-up - Netherton United
Championship North
Winners - March Town United
Under 14A
Runners-up - Yaxley
Under 14B
Runners-up - March Soccer School
Under 13A
Winners - Yaxley
Under 13B
Runners-up - ICA Sports
League Cup
Runners-up - Netherton United
Under 14 League Cup
Winners - Yaxley
Under 14 Hunts Cup
Winners - Yaxley
Northants Under 16 Cup
Runners-up - Glinton & Northborough
NORTHANTS UNDER 18 CUP
Winners - Peterborough United