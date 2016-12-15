Riverside race into county cup semis

Two Peterborough Junior Alliance League sides cruised into the semi-finals of the Under 13 Hunts Cup competition on Sunday.

Riverside overwhelmed Hampton Royals 11-0 while Yaxley were 6-0 winners against Hampton Blue.

The two will now meet each other at the last four stage on February 19 with Warboys Colts Black playing St Ives Town in the other semi-final.

Leonardo Alves and Kieron Barker both hit hat-tricks in Riverside’s big win with Jae Cartwright and Lukas Vaickelionis firing doubles.

In the Under 13 PFA Cup, Hempsted and Deeping Rangers Blue both hit double figures in second round ties.

Division Two side Hempsted beat FC Peterborough from Division Four 10-1 with Harry Kesson, Michal Pawelek and Tsveton Tsirkalov all notching twice, while Division One Deeping beat Division Two leaders Holbeach 11-0.

Finlay Henderson (2), Harvey Henderson (2) and Trafford Crane (2) led their goal-rush.

In Under 14 Division Two, Lewis Jacobs scored seven times for table-topping Blackstones in an 11-3 win against Peterborough Northern Star Black. That took his tally for the season to an impressive 27 from nine games.

There was also a seven-goal haul for Louis Carr of Crowland Under 14s. That came in a whopping 19-0 win over Netherton in a Division Four game.

Others on target for the leaders were Charlie Nicholls (4), Ethan Withers (3), Jack Wortley (2), Finlay Bembridge (2) and Ethan Crolley-Waine.

Wisbech St Mary remain two points clear at the head of Under 14 Division One following a 2-1 win over Yaxley Blue courtesy of goals by Willis Wright and Cai Taylor.

Holbeach Yellow remain second. They beat Spalding Blue 6-1 with Joshua Ling helping himself to a hat-trick.

In the Under 12 League Cup, Yaxley Blue, Netherton and Glinton & Northborough Amber made it through to the semi-finals on Sunday.

Glinton & Northborough were the most emphatic winners, beating Division Two rivals March Town 4-0 with goals by Logan Noble (2), Samme Oliviero and Eden Spooner.