REFEREES COACHING: Record turnout for Peterborough course

A record 29 new referees attended the recent summer course on the Embankment.

Organised by Northamptonshire FA in conjuction with the Peterborough Referees Association and Vivacity, the course drew participants not only from Peterborough but from Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Course tutor Robert Windle was delighted with the turnout. He said: “I am pleased that more and more young people are taking up the whistle and that there will be more games covered this season. It is now down to the clubs and leagues to support these new officials on the matchday to ensure it is enjoyable for all concerned.”

The next course takes place during half-term. It starts on Monday, October 23 (6.30-9pm) followed by Thursday 26 and Friday 27 (9am-4pm). For further details go to www.northamptonshirefa.com or Luke Scott on 01604 678401.