REFEREE NEWS: Ashley receives an international call-up

Ashley Baldock-Smith became another Peterborough-trained referee to officiate at an international match recently.

Baldock-Smith was fourth official for the England Independent Schools FA v Scotland match at Altrincham FC .

This capped a fine season for him as he and another previous Peterborough Referee Development group referee, Simon Bell, have received a promotion notice from the Football Association making them level four referees which in turn would put them in the middle for United Counties Football League Premier Division matches.

Promotions are gained by impressing clubs and match official assessors.

Baldock-Smith and Bell have both passed through refereeing courses organised by Robert Windle.

Many have gone on to officiate at internationals.