PRIZE WINNERS: Bass award strikes the right note

The ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League held their AGM at Yaxley FC and made their annual presentation of awards recently.

Long-serving Whittlesey Athletic FC official Trevor Bass was a popular winner of the outstanding contribution to football award.

Trevor Bass (centre) collects his outstanding contribution to football award from Peterborough League chairman Clive Wilson (left) and Mark Wilson from league sponsors Chromasport.

The winners were:

The Owen England Shield for Administration - Rick Blatt (Warboys Town FC).

The Peter Goodhand Sportsmanship Shield for Team of the Season - Leverington Sports ‘A’.

The Ralph Leigh Memorial Cup for Referee of the Year - Natalie Hudson.

Young Referee of the Year Award - Trent Stanley.

Referees with 20 years’ Service to the League - John Wright.

Groundsman Award presented by Oliver Hall of Fleet Line Markers and Roger Clark of Countrywide - Winner Kevin Beesley (Oundle Town FC), Runner-Up Nigel Pleasants (Oakham United Reserves).

Respect Award Premier Division - AFC Stanground Sports; Respect Award Premier Division Runners-Up - Crowland Town FC; Respect Award Divisions One to Five - Glinton & Northborough Reserves; Respect Award Divisions One to Five Runners-Up - Leverington Sports ‘A’.

Premier Division Assistant Referee of the Year - Kevin Fletcher (Crowland Town FC).

The Dave Bennett Outstanding Contribution to Football Award - Trevor Bass (Whittlesey Athletic FC).

Services to Football - Paul Crowson (Moulton Harrox FC).