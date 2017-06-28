PRIZE WINNERS: Bass award strikes the right note

The ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League held their AGM at Yaxley FC and made their annual presentation of awards recently.
Long-serving Whittlesey Athletic FC official Trevor Bass was a popular winner of the outstanding contribution to football award.
The winners were:
The Owen England Shield for Administration - Rick Blatt (Warboys Town FC).
The Peter Goodhand Sportsmanship Shield for Team of the Season - Leverington Sports ‘A’.
The Ralph Leigh Memorial Cup for Referee of the Year - Natalie Hudson.
Young Referee of the Year Award - Trent Stanley.
Referees with 20 years’ Service to the League - John Wright.
Groundsman Award presented by Oliver Hall of Fleet Line Markers and Roger Clark of Countrywide - Winner Kevin Beesley (Oundle Town FC), Runner-Up Nigel Pleasants (Oakham United Reserves).
Respect Award Premier Division - AFC Stanground Sports; Respect Award Premier Division Runners-Up - Crowland Town FC; Respect Award Divisions One to Five - Glinton & Northborough Reserves; Respect Award Divisions One to Five Runners-Up - Leverington Sports ‘A’.
Premier Division Assistant Referee of the Year - Kevin Fletcher (Crowland Town FC).
The Dave Bennett Outstanding Contribution to Football Award - Trevor Bass (Whittlesey Athletic FC).
Services to Football - Paul Crowson (Moulton Harrox FC).