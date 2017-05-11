PREVIEW: Will the ‘real’ Netherton United turn up for the President’s Shield Final?

Manager Jon Harrison is convinced President’s Shield favourites Pinchbeck United will finally see the real Netherton United tomorrow (May 12).

The teams clash in the final of the Peterborough League competition at Peterborough Northern Star FC (7.15pm kick off) with the city side desparate to erase the memory of two dreadful displays against Pinchbeck this season.

Pinchbeck United's 64-goal striker Ollie Maltby.

“We didn’t turn up for two games at Pinchbeck,” Harrison admitted. “Maybe we gave them too much respect, but I am confident we will show up tomorrow. We are going to give it everything.

“I have a great set of players and I know how much they want to win this game. I believe in them and on their day they can beat anyone.

“We have the quality and I know we won’t leave anything on the pitch.

“If we get beat then so be it, but I hope it’s the Pinchbeck management team who are saying that after the game though! We drew our home game with them so we know we can match them.”

Netherton manager Jon Harrison.

Netherton are expected to be at full strength for the final as they attempt to win a first trophy in three years of Harrison’s management.

It could turn out to be a clash of star strikers as the top two scorers in the Premier Division should be in action, providing Pinchbeck’s 62-goal man Ollie Maltby is fit following a nose operation.

Netherton’s Tom Randall has scored 44 goals this season.

Pinchbeck are also preparing for a PFA Senior Cup Final against ICA Sports at the ABAX Stadium on Monday (May 15, 8pm).

“Many will want us to lose,” admitted Pinchbeck boss Ian Dunn. “But we are happy to play the pantomime villain.”

Netherton: (from) Ross Ingram, Ryan Wood, Lewis Brisbourne, Ben Daly, Chris Hansford, Grant Watson, Kenneth Wheatland, Ash Jackson, Louis Hemming, Scott Taylor, Adam Scott, Harry Fitzjohn, Herbie Panting, Tommy Randall, Lee Clementson, Dwayne Rankin.

Pinchbeck: (from) Ben Martin, Ricky Lovelace, Brad Murrell, Kofi Ross, Jack Smith, Tom Brooks, Luke Gardner, Chris Shipley, James Gordon, Callum Lawe, Nick Bishop, Liam Ogden, Tyler Wright, Tony Edwards, Conner Eyes, Oliver Maltby, Fabio Ramos, Ian Dunn, Tom Sergeant.