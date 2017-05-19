PREVIEW: Tough challenge for Stanground Sports, play-off finals at Yaxley

Moulton Harrox Reserves are hot favourites to win the last PFA Cup Final of the season tonight (May 19, 7.30pm).

The Division One champions take on Division Two side Stanground Sports Reserves in the Challenge Cup Final at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park.

It’s the chance of a double for the city side who celebrated promotion to Division One despite a last-game defeat at home to Whittlesey Athletic A last weekend (May 13).

Whittlesey were unable to take their promotion place as their reserves failed in their promotion bid from Division One.

The final Peterborough League promotion places will be settled tomorrow when the Divisions Two and Three play-off finals take place at Yaxley FC.

Favourites Eye United tackle Sawtry Reserves in the Division Three Final at 2pm followed by the Division Two final between Tydd St Mary and Langoft United Reserves at 5pm.