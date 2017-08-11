PREVIEW: Title fancies setting a scorching pace

Moulton Harrox are determined to put early-season distance between themselves and the rest of the Peterborough Premier Division.

Harrox have already won three matches to set the pace at the top and they play twice more in four days when travelling to AFC Stanground Sports tomorrow (August 12, 2pm) before hosting Leverington on Tuesday (August 15).

Leverington and Sawtry have won their opening two fixtures. Leverington host Ketton tomorrow when Sawtry are at Langtoft United.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 12

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Moulton Harrox, Deeping Rangers Res v Holbeach United Res, Langtoft United v Sawtry, Leverington Sports v Ketton, Stamford Lions v ICA Sports, Sutton Bridge United v Thorney.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Netherton United Res, Crowland Town v Oundle Town, Kings Cliffe v Ramsey Town, Long Sutton Athletic v Stamford Belvedere, Oakham United Res v Glinton & Northborough, Peterborough Polonia v Uppingham Town.