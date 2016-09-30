Search

PREVIEW: Reserve team ready for a big step up in class

Karl Gibbs (blue) is a big presence in the Peterborough Sports Reserve side.

Peterborough Sports Reserves’ manager Andrew Bradley admits an aggregate winning margin of 28-0 in the last three competitive matches is not ideal preparation for a clash of Peterborough Premier Division titans tomorrow (October 1).

