PREVIEW: Premier Division title race should be a cracker

It’s already looking like another competitive Peterborough Premier Division campaign.

It’s still August and yet Netherton United boast the only 100 per cent record in the top flight - and they’ve only played two games.

The city side fancy their chances of a first top-flight title. They ought to complete a hat-trick of wins at home to newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United tomorrow (August 19).

Leaders Moulton Harrox, who dropped their first points of the season by drawing with Leverington on Tuesday (August 15), host Ketton tomorrow. Netherton United raised a few eyebrows when fielding several first-team regulars in a 9-0 reserve team win in Division One at AFC Stanground Sports Reserves. Zack Fisher bagged a hat-trick.

“We had players who needed minutes,” first-team boss Jon Harrison stated. “And Zack needed some goals.”

Saturday fixtures

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Holbeach United Res, Langtoft United v Thorney, Moulton Harrox v Ketton, Netherton United v Sutton Bridge United, ICA Sports v Deeping Rangers Res, Peterborough Sports Res v Sawtry, Spalding United Res v Stilton United, Whittlesey Athletic v Leverington.