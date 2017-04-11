PREVIEW: Potentially decisive title battle at PSL, Spalding could secure play-off place

All eyes in the city tonight (April 11) will be on the PSL ground as the best two teams in the Peterborough Premier Division clash in a potentially decisive match in the race for the title.

Leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves host third-placed Pinchbeck United in a classic contest between potential champions.

Sports are a point ahead of Pinchbeck and both sides have 10 matches to play. Moulton Harrox are currently second, on the same points as Pinchbeck, but have played two games more.

Sports were pleased to see strong striker Karl Gibbs back in goal-scoring action at the weekend. They’ll need his power tonight to counter the threat of the visitors’ Ollie Maltby, the top scorer in the top flight.

Stamford Lions chase their 13th straight Premier Division win when they host local rivals Ketton tonight. Ketton knocked Lions out of the Daniels Cup 2-0 last week (April 5).

Blackstones tackle Cottesmore in the semi-final of that competition at Bourne Town FC tonight.

Spalding United could seal their place in the Division One South play-offs in the Northern Premier Division tonight if results go their way. Third-placed Spalding, who have four games left, host fourth-placed Basford, but the Tulips will also have their eye on the results of play-off rivals Newcastle Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Struggling AFC Stamford are at lowly Carlton Town tonight.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, April 11.

(7.45pm kick offs)

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

Division One South

Carlton Town v AFC Stamford.

Spalding United v Basford United

DANIELS CUP

Semi final

Blackstones v Cottesmore (at Bourne)

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports Reserves v Pinchbeck United

Stamford Lions v Ketton

Wednesday, April 12

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Netherton United v Langtoft United.