PREVIEW: Netherton’s ugly win confirms their title credentials, Division One team pull out

Netherton United boss Jon Harrison believes his side proved their Peterborough Premier Division title credentials with a battling 3-1 win at in-form city rivals ICA Sports last weekend.

ICA became the only team to beat leaders Moulton Harrox in their last home game and they pushed Netherton all the way before a brilliant goal from hot striker Ondre Odain, his second of the game, secured victory.

“The fact that we managed to win an ugly match bodes well for the rest of the season,” Harrison enthused. “We are buzzing, we are confident and we don’t fear anyone.”

Ash Jackson also scored for Netherton. ICA replied through Nathan Glover and the same player struck the bar when it was 2-1.

Netherton are third, but with games in hand on top two Harrox and Peterborough Sports Reserves,

The top three have cup ties tomorrow (November 25). Netherton and Sports Reserves are in Northants Cup action at home to United Counties League sides Wellingborough Whitworth and Thrapston Town respectively, while Harrox host Sutton Bridge United in a PFA Senior Cup tie.

The Premier Division’s bottom two Deeping Rangers Reserves and Langtoft United also clash in the Senior Cup, while ICA are at Hemingfords United in the Hunts Intermediate Cup.

Glinton & Northborough have pulled their first team out of the Peterborough League. They were bottom of Division One and manager Chris Bennett quit after last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Wittering Harriers.

A shortage of players caused the departure, but the club’s reserve team will continue in Division Five.

The Division Four game between Huntingdon Rovers and FC Peterborough Reserves last weekend (November 18) was abandoned after 71 minutes following reports of ‘a mass on-field confrontation’. FC Peterborough were leading 3-1 at the time.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 25

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Thorney, Warboys Town v Holbeach United Res, Whittlesey Athletic v Ketton.

PFA Senior Cup

Deeping Rangers Res v Langtoft Utd, Moulton Harrox v Sutton Bridge United.

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Hemingfords United v ICA Sports, Huntingdon United Res v Ramsey Town.

Northants Les Underwood Cup

Netherton United v Wellingborough Whitworth Res, Peterborough Sports Res v Thrapston Town.