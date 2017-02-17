PREVIEW: Lions are a threat to Premier Division leaders

The semi-final line up in the PFA Senior Cup will be complete tomorrow afternoon (February 18, 2pm kick-off) when Peterborough Sports Reserves host Stamford Lions at PSL.

Sports, who are top of the Peterborough Premier Division, will start as obvious favourites, but Lions are in outstanding form themselves having won their last six top-flight games.

Pinchbeck United, ICA Sports and Warboys Town won their quarter-final ties last weekend.

Sports are currently four points clear at the top of the table, but that gap should narrow tomorrow as second-placed Pinchbeck United (home to Deeping Rangers Reserves), third-placed Moulton Harrox (home to Leverington) and fourth-placed Netherton United (away to Uppingham) should also win.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 18

PFA SENIOR CUP

Quarter-final: Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Ketton, Holbeach United Res v Thorney, Moulton Harrox v Leverington Sports, ICA Sports v Langtoft United, Pinchbeck United v Deeping Rangers Res, Stilton United v Crowland Town, Uppingham Town v Netherton United, Wisbech Town Res v Sawtry.