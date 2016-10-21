PREVIEW: Leaders in county cup action so Sports set to close the gap

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Netherton United take a beak from league action to tackle United Counties League opposition in the Northants Junior Cup tomorrow (October 22).

But a trip to Division One side Irchester will hold no terrors for the leading city side as they beat four teams from that level on the way to the final last season.

Crowland (stripes) have hit top form under manager Teddy Paling.

Netherton were beaten comfortably by Peterborough Sports in that final at the ABAX Stadium and Sports Reserves should take advantage of the leaders’ inactivity by closing the gap at the top of the Premier Division to a point.

Sports are at Langtoft United, although the villagers did score a shock 5-4 win at PSL earlier this season. Sports crushed Holbeach United reserves last weekend (October 15) when six different scorers - Jack Barron, Gerard Evans, Ali Nyang, Stuart Eason, Gary Gibbs and Andrew Boome - completed a 6-1 scoreline

A win would move the second string team up to second as current second-placed side Moulton Harrox are in PFA Senior Cup action at Wisbech Town Reserves tomorrow.

There are also PFA Senior Cup ties at Ketton and Pinchbeck United.

It’s four wins from five matches since Teddy Paling returned to manage Crowland in the Premier Division.

Simkus Virginijus claimed a hat-trick in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Stilton United with Paling grabbing the other goal.

Crowland will fancy their chances of another win tomorrow when Deeping Rangers Reserves visit Snowden’s Field.

The top two in Division One clash tomorrow when leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves, who have won all nine of their League games so far, host Wittering Harriers.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 22

NORTHANTS JUNIOR CUP

Second round: Irchester United v Netherton United.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

PFA Senior Cup: Ketton v Sutton Bridge United, Pinchbeck United v Leverington Sports, Wisbech Town Reserves v Moulton Harrox.

PFA Challenge Cup: AFC Stanground Sports Reserves v Parkway Eagles, Glinton & Northborough v Ketton Reserves, Long Sutton Athletic v Peterborough Polonia, Tydd St Mary v ICA Sports Reserves.

PFA Junior Cup: Farcet United v Whaplode Drove, Sutton Bridge United Res v Bretton North End.

PFA Minor Cup: Holbeach United A v Stamford Lions A, Huntingdon Rovers v King’s Cliffe Reserves, Ramsey Town Reserves v Peterborough NECI, Wisbech Town Acorns v Eunice Huntingdon.

Premier Division: Crowland Town v Deeping Rangers Reserves, Langtoft United v Peterborough Sports Reserves, Thorney v Stamford Lions, Uppingham v Holbeach Res.

Division One: King’s Cliffe v Stamford Bels, Moulton Harrox Reserves v Wittering Harriers, Spalding United Reserves v Netherton United Reserves, Warboys Town v Oundle Town, Whittlesey Athletic v Baston.

Division Two: Netherton United A v Pinchbeck United Reserves, Spalding Town v Crowland Res, Stamford Lions Reserves v Langtoft United Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic A v Ramsey Town.

Division Three: Oundle Town Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic B, Rutland DR v FC Peterborough, Swatry Reserves v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Stamford Bels Reserves v Uppingham Town Res, Stilton United Reserves v Eye United.

Division Four: Cardea v Whittlesey Athletic C, Fc Peterborough Reserves v Tydd St Mary Reserves, Feeder FC v Netherton United B, Parkside v Holbeach Bank, Premiair v AFC Stanground Sports B, Wittering Harriers Reserves v Long Sutton Athletic Reserves.

Division Five: AFC Orton v Glinton & Northborough Reserves, British School of Sport v Riverside Reserves, Leverington Sports A v Orton Rangers.

Hunts Intermediate Cup: AFC Stanground Sports v Godmanchester Rovers, Hemingfords United v Stilton United, ICA Sports v Buckden, Riverside v Needingworth United, Somersham v Sawtry.