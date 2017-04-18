PREVIEW: Important league games and big cup finals

South Lincs rivals Moulton Harrox and Pinchbeck United can put the pressure on Peterborough Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves tonight (April 18).
Second-placed Moulton Harrox host Thorney and fourth-placed Pinchbeck entertain bottom club Crowland and wins for both would move them to within a point of Sports.
Sports have a tough game tomorrow (April 19) when they travel to third-placed Netherton United.
Deeping Rangers are in Lincs Senior Trophy Final action at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank headquarters tomorrow. They tackle Cleethorpes.
The PFA Junior Cup Final between Division Three title rivals FC Peterborough and Bretton North End takes place at In2itive Park, Yaxley tomorrow.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, April 18
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division
Holbeach United Reserves v Stamford Lions (7.45pm)
Moulton Harrox v Thorney (6.30pm)
Pinchbeck United v Crowland (6.30pm)
Division Two
Whittlesey Athletic A v AFC Stanground Sports Reserves
Wednesday, April 19
LINCS SENIOR TROPHY FINAL
Cleethorpes Town v Deeping Rangers (Sincil Bank, 7.45pm).
PFA JUNIOR CUP FINAL
FC Peterborough v Bretton North End (Yaxley FC, 7.30pm).
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division
Langoft United v Deeping Rangers Reserves (6.30pm)
Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Reserves (7.45pm)
Division One
Oakham United Reserves v Warboys Town (7.30pm).
Division Three
AFC Stanground Sports A v Eye United (6.30pm).