PREVIEW: Biggest game of the Premier Division season coming up at PSL

The biggest game of the Peterborough Premier Division season takes place at PSL next Tuesday (April 11, 7.45pm kick off).

Leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves host third-placed Pinchbeck United in a game which could determine the destination of the title.

The title race was thrown wide open by a shock defeat for Sports at Leverington last weekend.

Sports should get back on the winning track at home to struggling Stilton United tomorrow (April 8, 2pm) when Pinchbeck host Ketton. Second-placed Moulton Harrox, who have played two games more than their title rivals, host AFC Stanground Sports tomorrow.

Premier Division side ICA Sports take on Eaton Socon in the final of the Hunts Scott Gatty Cup at Huntingdon FC on Wednesday (April 12).

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 8

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v AFC Stanground Sports, Crowland Town v ICA Sports, Deeping Rangers Res v Thorney, Leverington Sports v Netherton United, Peterborough Sports Res v Stilton United, Pinchbeck United v Ketton, Sawtry v Uppingham Town, Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res, Wisbech Town Res v Langtoft United.

Tuesday, April 11

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res v Pinchbeck United, Stamford Lions v Ketton.

Wednesday April 12

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premoer Division: Netherton United v Langtoft United.

HUNTS SCOTT GATTY CUP FINAL

ICA Sports v Eaton Socon (7.45pm, Jubilee Park, Huntingdon).