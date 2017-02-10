PREVIEW: Big cup ties galore at the weekend

The big games keep arriving for Netherton United, but manager Jon Harrison wouldn’t have it any other way.

The city side are on a ‘bounce back’ mission tomorrow (February 11) when travelling to Peterborough Premier Division title rivals Pinchbeck United for a humdinger of a PFA Senior Cup quarter-final, a week after losing a Northants Junior Cup semi-final on penalties.

Rob Da Silva (red) in action for Netherton United against Raunds. Photo: David Lowndes.

United Counties League side Raunds ended Netherton’s hopes of back-to-back county cup final appearances by winning a penalty shoot-out 3-2 after a 1-1 draw at the Grange.

“We have had a run of tough fixtures to start 2017,” Harrison stated. “But that’s just a sign of a team having a good season.

“I was obviously disappointed last weekend as it took us too long to get going, but I was still proud of the way my lads performed in that competition.

“It’s another tough game this weekend, but to win the biggest cups you have to beat the best teams and they don’t come any better than Pinchbeck at our level.

Pinchbeck United dangerman Ollie Maltby.

“In my eyes they are the title favourites. They have Ollie Maltby up front who is one of the top players in the league, but they are a strong unit all round.”

Maltby is the Premier Division’s top goalscorer this season with 38 goals in 21 appearances.

ICA Sports host Moulton Harrox at Ringwood in another all Premier Division PFA quarter-final tomorrow, while Division One sides Wittering Harriers and Warboys Town meet in another last-eight clash.

The final quarter-final between Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves and improving Stamford Lions takes place on February 18.

Karl Gibbs (red) scored a hat-trick for Peterborough Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports against AFC Stanground Sports.

Sports maintained top spot in the top-flight with a 6-1 whacking of AFC Stanground Sports last weekend. Karl Gibbs struck a hat-trick for Sports who will go further clear at the top with a home win over Crowland Town tomorrow.

There are big cup games galore tomorrow.

The top dogs in Divisions Four and Five of the Peterborough League go head-to-head in a PFA Minor Cup quarter-final. Division Four leaders Premiair host Division Five’s best team Peterborough NECI at Bushfield Sports Centre (2pm).

Cardea will expect to beat fellow Fourth Division outfit FC Peterborough Reserves in their quarter-final, but Stanground Sports B will find Eunice, Huntingdon tough opponents.

The final quarter-final between British SS and Holbeach Bank is scheduled for February 25.

There’s a clash of the local titans in the Northants Area Cup semi-final as leading Peterborough League Division Three sides Bretton North End and Eye United clash at Bretton Park (2pm).

Both sides are in cracking form with Bretton having won their last eight competitive matches and Eye United remaining unbeaten in all competitions since August 20.

It could be an all city final as Brotherhood Sports, another top Division Three outfit, travel to Byfield Tigers for their last four match.

SELECTED FIXTURES

Saturday, February 11

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports, Ketton v Holbeach United Res, Langtoft United v AFC Stanground Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Crowland Town, Stamford Lions v Wisbech Town Res, Stilton United v Uppingham Town, Thorney v Sawtry.

PFA Senior Cup

Quarter finals

ICA Sports v Moulton Harrox, Pinchbeck United v Netherton United, Wittering Harriers v Warboys Town.

PFA Challenge Cup

Semi-finals

Crowland Town Res v Glinton & Northborough, Long Sutton Athletic v Oakham United Res.

ChromaSport Intermediate Shield

Semi-finals

Ramsey Town v Farcet United, Tydd St Mary v AFC Stanground Sports Res.

Northants Area Cup

Semi-finals

Bretton North End v Eye United, Byfield Tigers v Brotherhood Sports.

PFA Junior Cup

Semi-final

Whaplode Drove v Holbeach Bank.

PFA Minor Cup

Quarter-finals

AFC Stanground Sports ‘B’ v Eunice Huntingdon, FC Peterborough Res v Cardea, Premiair v Peterborough NECI.