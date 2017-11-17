PREVIEW: Big city derby is headline act in Peterborough Premier Division

Have your say

Top game in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow sees (November 18) title chasing Netherton United make the short trip to ICA Sports for a tough city derby (2pm).

Netherton are in free-scoring form, but ICA beat leaders Moulton Harrox in their last home outing at Ringwood. That remains the only top-flight defeat this season for Harrox who travel to bottom club Langtoft United tomorrow.

Second-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves are at Warboys Town, while contenders Stamford Lions seek a first win in three matches at Thorney.

There’s a huge game in Division One as reigning champions Moulton Harrox Reserves entertain leaders Peterborough Polonia in a battle of the top two.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Leverington Sports, Ketton v AFC Stanground Sports, Langtoft Utd v Moulton Harrox, ICA Sports v Netherton, Sawtry v Deeping Rangers Res, Sutton Bridge United v Whittlesey Athletic, Thorney v Stamford Lions, Warboys Town v Peterborough Sports Res.