PREVIEW: Best players v ace veterans as PFA birthday celebrations continue

A team of Peterborough Sunday Morning League veterans take on a rep side from the same competition as part of the Peterborough Football Association 125th anniversary celebrations on Sunday (October 8, 10.30am).

The game will take place at Netherton United’s Grange ground (10.3oam kick off).

Ian Bradbury (blue) represents the PSMFL veterans at the Grange.

The rep team will be managed by West Town’s Vinny Price. Division One sides Ploughman and Parkway and Division Two outfit West Town supply the bulk of the squad.

Craig Heath will manager a veterans team that includes star names like Jamie Graham, Ian Fovargue and Ian Bradbury.

No Peterborough Sunday League matches will take place this weekend.

“We hope players wiill come and support their team-mates on this showpiece occasion,” League chairman Fred Johnson said.

Rep team squad: Steve Shaw (Parkway), Daniel Ginty (Ploughman), Klod Memaj (Ploughman), Leon Gelliuzea (Ploughman),

Jake Sansby (Ploughman), Dan Fountain (Ploughman), Lloyd Mapes (Ploughman), Dan Stephens (Parkway), Jamie Stephens (Parkway), Luke McDowell (Parkway), Thomas Klinkovics (West Town), Ashleigh Baldwin (West Town), Dan Baldwin (West Town), Shaun Lindsey (West Town), Junior Jones Eyre (Cardea)

Veterans squad: Ricky Benson, Paul Redgate, Craig Heath, Ian Fovargue, Stuart Addinall, Lloyd Burton, Paul Wood, Jamie Weston, Chris Brown, Jamie Graham, Matt Leftley, Rob Ames, Ian Bradbury, John Watson, Paul Passero.

Officials: Referee - Brian O’Sullivan. Assistants - Rob Cusick, Ashley Yeoman. Fourth official - Michael Dunkley.

The Peterborough Football Association will host a dinner at the Bull Hotel to mark their 125th birthday on June 1, 2018. Tickets priced £20 a head are on sale now. Further information from peterborough.fa.ntlworld.com