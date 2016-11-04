PREVIEW: Battle of the hotshots at In2itive Park

Big match in the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (November 5, 2pm kick off) sees fourth-placed AFC Stanground tackle fifth-placed Pinchbeck United at In2itive Park.

The city side will have to keep an eye on the top-flight’s leading marksman, Ollie Maltby who has bagged 18 goals in 12 appearances this season.

AFC Stanground Sports striker Jamie Graham.

But Stanground also have a top local striker in their ranks as marquee summer signing Jamie Graham is now fit and firing.

Third-placed Moulton Harrox, the reigning champions, host in-form sixth-placed ICA Sports. ICA have won their last four competitive matches without conceding a goal.

Premier Division leaders Netherton will be at least three points clear at the top if they win at Stamford Lions.

Peterborough Sports Reserves, fresh from a great Northants Junior Cup win over United Counties Division One leaders Bugbrooke St Michael last weekend, are again in knockout action as they host Deeping Rangers Reserves in the PFA Senior Cup at PSL.

Premier Division Sawtry entertain First Division strugglers Baston in another PFA tie.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 5

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Pinchbeck United, Crowland Town v Ketton, Langtoft United v Wisbech Town Res, Moulton Harrox v ICA Sports, Stamford Lions v Netherton United, Stilton United v Holbeach United Res, Thorney v Uppingham Town.

PFA Senior Cup: Peterborough Sports Res v Deeping Rangers Res, Sawtry v Baston.

Cambs Challenge Cup: Linton Granta v Leverington Sports.