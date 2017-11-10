Preview: Baptism of fire for new manager

Have your say

New Ketton United manager Kai Brownhill faces a baptism of fire tomorrow (November 11).

Former Oakham manager Brownhill’s first match in charge is a Peterborough Premier Division game at title fancies Netherton United who smashed Warboys 10-0 last weekend.

Leaders Moulton Harrox will expect to bounce back from a first defeat of the season at ICA Sports last weekend as they host lowly Deeping Rangers Reserves.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 11

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft v Warboys, Leverington Sports v Stanground Sports, Moulton Harrox v Deeping Res, Netherton v Ketton, Peterborough Sports Res v Sutton Bridge, Sawtry v Whittlesey Athletic, Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res, Thorney v ICA Sports.