Posh are double deaf champions

Peterborough United’s deaf football teams are double national champions.

Both the Under 13 and Under 16 sides were victorious at the National Deaf Youth Tournament which took place at the Goals Centre in Northampton.

In the two finals the Under 13s beat arch rivals Charlton while the Under 16s overcame Derby County.

The Peterborough United Deaf Football Club was established by Andy Palmer in 2013 and on three previous occasions the club have had teams crowned as national champions.

Andy voluntarily manages and co-ordinates specialist football for deaf children, young people and adults in Peterborough.

He is fluent in British Sign Language (BSL) and is chairman of the Peterborough and District Deaf Children’s Society (PDDCS). Andy has recently started football coaching for deaf children aged 5-9.