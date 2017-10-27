Polonia may have to continue Premier push minus Mizia

Have your say

Polonia are closing in on their dream of Peterborough League Premier Division football.

But they might have to continue their push for the Division One title without hotshot striker Adrian Mizia.

Mizia made it 33 goals in just 13 games this season with a hat-trick in last Saturday’s 8-2 drubbing of Crowland.

And that form has attracted the attention of top-ranked city semi-professional club Peterborough Sports.

“Adrian is too good for the Peterborough League,” Polonia manager Rafel Komisarczyk admitted.

“He is probably too good for the United Counties League as well so I expect to lose him soon.

“But we have built a great team here, the best I have known since we formed in 2014.

“We have quality in all positions and I believe we can still go up without Adrian.

“Our ambition when we formed was to reach the Premier Division, but once we get there I hope we can go even higher.

“Everything is in place. The players are good enough and we have great facilities and an excellent pitch at the Nene Valley Community Centre.

“We get 40-50 people watching us most weeks.

“We are also building for the future as we have started an under 9 team and we are planning more junior teams.”

Mariusz Halas, Szymon Trusilo, Jakub Babis, Karol Cieslek and Piotrek Stepien also scored against Crowland, for a Polonia side who have lost just one Division One game all season.

Polonia started life in Division Three, but won back-to-back play-off finals to reach Division One. They finished fifth last season.