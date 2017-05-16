PLAY-OFFS: Sports pull out of semi-final

Brotherhood Sports have conceded their Peterborough League Division Three play-off semi-final tonight (May 16) after failing to raise a side.

Scheduled opponents Sawtry Reserves will now go through to Saturday’s final at Yaxley FC.

Eye tackle Farcet United in the other semi-final tonight. Eye will be hoping for a less stress free semi-final compared to 12 months ago when both they and opponents Bretton North End were thrown out for fielding ineligible players.

There is also only one Division Two semi-final tomorrow (May 17) thanks to the re-structuring of the League.

Tydd St Mary and Parkway Eagles meet for the right to face Langtoft United Reserves, again on Saturday at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, May 16

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Three play-off

Eye United v Farcet (6.30pm).

Wednesday, May 17

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Two

Tydd St Mary v Parkway Eagles.