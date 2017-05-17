PLAY-OFFS: Eye lay the Law down in six-hitting display

Eye United powered into the final of the Peterborough League Division Three promotion play-offs with a 6-1 win over Farcet United last night (May 16).

Nathan Law hit a hat-trick with Andy Buckle, former Posh youth team player Jacob Joyce and Luke Gasson also on target.

It wasn’t a great night for Farcet after manager Shane Nash was late to the game because of an involvement in a car accident.

Eye now take on Sawtry Reserves in the play-off final at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park on Saturday (May 20, 2pm).

Sawtry received a bye into the final after scheduled opponents Brotherhood Sports failed to raise a team.

Tydd St Mary host Parkway Eagles in a Division Two play-off semi-final tonight (May 17, 6.30pm).

The winners take on Langtoft United Reserves in the final. again at Yaxley FC on Saturday (5pm kick-off).