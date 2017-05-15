PFA SENIOR CUP FINAL: ICA happy to be the underdogs

ICA Sports stand in the way of Pinchbeck United and a quickfire cup double tonight (May 15).

Pinchbeck, who beat another city side Netherton United in the final of the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield on Friday (May 12), will start as warm favourites to win tonight’s PFA Senior Cup final at the ABAX Stadium (8pm kick off).

Action from ICA Sports v Moulton Harrox in the 2013 PFA Senior Cup Final.

The Peterborough League Premier Division runners-up have beaten ICA three times this season, including a President’s Shield match. Pinchbeck finished 28 points and four places above ICA in the final Premier Division table.

But ICA manager Hamis Curtis is happy for his side to be the underdogs: “Pinchbeck finished runners-up in the league and they have the league’s top goalscorer.

“But we’re happy to be the underdogs, every single player will be trying their best. ICA is a fantastic club to be involved with. Everyone from the club will be there to enjoy the night.”

ICA are appearing in their third PFA Senior Cup Final in five years, beating Sawtry in the 2014 decider a year after losing in the final to Moulton Harrox.

It’s Pinchbeck’s first appearance in the final since 2012 when they beat Netherton. They’ve had the tougher run to the final having beaten Netherton in the quarter-finals and top-flight champions Peterborough Sports Reserves in the semi-finals.

Pinchbeck striker Ollie Maltby has scored seven goals in three outings in the competition, including two hat-tricks.

ICA Sports: (from) Adam Mills, Dave Kilby, Billy Bennett, Simon Gerrard, Lewis Glover, Stephen Wells, Kane Gilbert, Vadas Macianskis, Nathan Glover, Thomas Curtis, Harley Williams, Conor Pridmore, Josh Smith, Andrew Wayte, Daniel Elvestad, Doran Pjtra.

Pinchbeck: Ben Martin, Ricky Lovelace, Brad Murrell, Kofi Ross, Jack Smith, Tom Brooks, Luke Gardner, Chris Shipley, James Gordon, Callum Lawe, Nick Bishop, Liam Ogden, Tyler Wright, Tony Edwards, Conner Eyes, Oliver Maltby, Fabio Ramos, Ian Dunn, Tom Sergeant.

Referee: Paul Gale.

ROAD TO THE ABAX

ICA

beat Crowland 2-0 (a) (Curtis, L. Glover)

beat Moulton Harrox 2-1 (h) (Elvestad, Wayte).

beat Warboys Town (h) 2-1 (Smith, Williams).

PINCHBECK

beat Leveington (h) 6-0 (Maltby 3, Ogden, Panton, Edwards).

beat Holbeach Res (h) walkover

beat Netherton United (h) 3-0 (Maltby 3).

beat Peterborough Sports Reserves (h) 2-1 (Maltby, Murrell).