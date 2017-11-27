PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE: Under 16 match abandoned after alleged threats against the referee

Another Peterborough Youth League match was abandoned yesterday (November 26) after threats were allegedly made towards the referee.

Tom Beeton halted the Under 16 game between Pinchbeck and Crowland 11 minutes into the second half with the score at 1-1.

The Youth League confirmed the match was abandoned “due to the referee being abused” and details of the incident will be sent to the county FA.

Earlier this month another Under 16 game - between Wisbech St Mary and Netherton - was abandoned when it was alleged a player attacked the referee.

Yesterday’s alleged threats, it is understood, did not come from a player.

Beeton sent off three players from the same side - Peterborough Northern Star Under 15s - in another Youth League game three weeks ago - two for foul and abusive language and one for violent conduct.