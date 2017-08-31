PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE: Doug Gamble Shield on Sunday

The traditional curtain-raiser to the Peterborough Youth League season takes place on Sunday (September 3).

Netherton Under 16s and Phoenix Under 16s meet in the Doug Gamble Charity Shield at the Nene Valley Community Centre, 2pm.

Benwick were the 2008 Doug Gamble Shield winners.

It’s the first major local fixture to be staged at the Candy Street venue since it was taken over by the Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation almost six months ago.

Netherton and Phoenix were selected to contest the game by league officials due to the exemplary way in which they conducted themselves last season.

The Doug Gamble Charity Shield has been held on the eve of every season since 2006 to honour a man who served as secretary, registration secretary and president of the league.