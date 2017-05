Tydd St Mary remain on course to clinch Peterborough League promotion.

They overcame Parkway Eagles 5-3 in last night’s (May 17) Division Two play-off semi-final and will now meet Langtoft Reserves in the final at Yaxley FC on Saturday (5pm).

Tydd led 5-0 at half-time through strikes by Maxwell Burrell, Paul Newcombe, James Woods, Jordan Anslie and an own goal.

In the final Division Two placings Tydd finished fourth, Parkway Eagles fifth and Langtoft Reserves sixth.