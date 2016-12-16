PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: The race to be Christmas number one will soon be over

The race to be Christmas number one in the Peterborough Premier Division will be settled tomorrow (December 17).

Leaders Netherton United travel to second-placed Moulton Harrox with the winners guaranteed to take the Christmas break on top of the league.

Netherton United striker Rob Da Silva in action in the 2-2 draw at ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

A draw would also keep Netherton on top, but manager Jon Harrison is thinking of three points rather than one.

Harrison said: “Normally going somewhere like Moulton in the middle of December would give me nightmares, but this time I’m looking forward to it!

“It’s good to play against the top sides and, as Moulton are the reigning champions, they’re the best as far as I’m concerned.

“But you always want to beat the best so that’s what we’re going to try to do.

“I believe in the boys so whether or not they believe in themselves is the key.

“When you go up against a Moulton side you have to show you’re ready for a fight and match the way they work for each other or you’ll get nothing.

“One thing is for sure we will need to start better than we did last weekend.”

Netherton were 2-0 behind to two Josh Smith goals in the first 15 minutes in a city derby at ICA Sports last weekend before recovering to snatch a draw through goals from Jon Kerrison and Tom Randall. Randall could even have won the game, but his penalty 15 minutes from time struck a post.

At the same time, Moulton were cruising to a 3-0 win at Deeping Rangers to close the gap at the top.

Peterborough Sports Reserves are nicely placed in fourth, with several games in hand on those above them, and they return to top-flight action tomorrow with a game at Crowland.

Sports eased through a PFA Senior Cup tie 8-0 at Uppingham last weekend. Dan Drane, Andy Boome and Carl Bird all scored twice.

Third-placed Pinchbeck United are at improving bottom club Thorney tomorrow.

After tomorrow’s fixtures the Peterborough League takes a break until January 7.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 17

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland Town v Peterborough Sports Res, Ketton v Deeping Rangers Res, Langtoft United v Holbeach United Res, Moulton Harrox v Netherton United, Stamford Lions v Sawtry, Thorney v Pinchbeck United, Uppingham Town v Leverington Sports, Wisbech Town Res v ICA Sports.