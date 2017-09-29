PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: The hottest strike force in the Premier Division

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison is confident he has the firepower to frighten the rest of the Peterborough Premier Division.

Talented young Netherton striker Zack Fisher heads the top-flight scoring charts this season with 10 goals in all competitions, alongside Thorney’s Adam Scott who was a summer signing from Netherton.

Ondre Odain, another summer recruit by Harrison, has nine goals, while last season’s second-top scorer in the Premier Division, Tom Randall, has yet to hit his stride leaving the Netherton manager licking his lips at the prospect of a goal-crazy season.

Fisher (2) and Odain scored the goals last weekend when Netherton knocked potential title rivals Stamford Lions out of the President’s Cup 3-2.

“Our strikers are really linking up well together,” Harrison enthused. “The goal they scored and created between them and Erik Makate in the first-half last Saturday was unreal in terms of quality.

“To think we have Tommy Randall to come in and we have Mark Baines, Herbie Panting, Dwayne Rankin and Chris Brown all likely to get a few goals it could be an exciting season. Some say I won’t keep them all happy, but I have so far! I’m pleased for Adam Scott though. I didn’t want him to leave, but he’s the main man at Thorney.”

Moulton Harrox took full advantage of Netherton’s cup date by stretching their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points with a 5-1 win at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Netherton can close the gap by winning at Leverington tomorrow (September 30) as Moulton are on Lincs Cup duty. They have a potential mountain to climb at Sherpa FC.

Whittlesey Athletic will look to rebound from their first Premier Division defeat of the season last weekend by defeating bottom club Langtoft United, who picked up their first point of the season last Saturday, at Feldale Field.

Whittlesey dominated the majority of their game at home to Sawtry, but goals in the last eight minutes from Brian Smith and Dillan Chipunza gave the villagers an unlikely win.

Premier Division top scorers (all competitions): 10 Fisher (Netherton), Scott (Thorney), 9 Ball (Stamford Lions), Odain (Netherton), 8 Parry (Moulton Harrox), 7 Edwards (Thorney), McManus (Peterborough Sports Reserves), Spearink (ICA Sports).

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 30

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Peterborough Sports Res, Holbeach United Res v Warboys Town, Ketton v Deeping Rangers Res, Leverington Sports v Netherton United, ICA Sports v Stamford Lions, Sawtry v Ketton, Whittlesey Athletic v Langtoft Utd.

Lincs Junior Cup: Sherpa FC v Moulton Harrox.