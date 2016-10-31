PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Sports prove strength in depth, ICA hot streak continues, goal-machine Maltby

Peterborough Sports Reserves emphasised the strength of the Peterborough Premier Division on Saturday (October 29) by toppling high-flying United Counties Division One side Bugbrooke St Michael in the Northants Junior Cup.

Sports, who are second in their league, beat the team who started the day top of their table 4-0 at PSL thanks to goals from Karl Gibbs (2), Ali Nyang and Liam Merryweather.

Action from Langtoft 2, Ketton 1 in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports’ success follows on from Peterborough Premier Division leaders Netherton United beating two UCL teams in cup competitions last week.

Sports are tring to emulate their first XI who won the county cup last season, beating Netherton in the final.

Holbeach United Reserves, AFC Stanground and Moulton Harrox all made progress in the PFA Senior Cup with wins against Riverside, Oundle Town and Wisbech Town Reserves respectively. Netherton received a walkover win after Thorney pulled out of the competition.

Callum Davies and Tom Gosling both scored twice for Holbeach in a 6-1 win with Sam Donohoe replying for First Division Riverside. Stanground also beat Division One opposition in Oundle Town with Chris Brown scoring twice in a 4-1 victory.

Action from the Peterborough Premier Division match between Langtoft and Ketton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Marcus Parry and Danny Maddison netted for Harrox as they won 2-0 at Wisbech in an all top-flight tie.

Gosling and Parry now have 14 goals for the season, but Ollie Maltby is again leading the way on the goal-scoring front.

Maltby netted 42 goals when winning the title at Harrox last season and he’s still banging the goals in now he’s playing for South Lincs rivals Pinchbeck United.

Maltby has bagged 18 goals in 12 appearances for his new club, two of them in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Uppingham in the Premier Division. Tom Brooks claimed his fourth goal of the season, one more than he managed in all of last season, for a team who won all five of their matches in October to move into fifth place, just five points off the top with game in hand on Netherton.

Referee James Truman sent two players off in the Peterborough Premier Division match between Langtoft and Ketton. Photo: David Lowndes.

ICA Sports are also making stealthy progress. They are up to sixth after a 3-0 win over Leverington Sports with Joe Dobson (2) and Nathan Glover grabbing the goals.

It was a fourth straight win in all competitions for the city club and they haven’t conceded a goal in any of them.

Antonio Dello Russo scored twice as Deeping Rangers Reserves won 4-1 at Stilton United, while there was a 1-1 stalemate between Stamford Lions and Crowland. Luke Ball and Mindaueas Valys scored the goals in that game.

Langoft United pipped Ketton 2-1 in a game that saw two players, Daniel Morris (Langtoft) and Luke Watson (Ketton), sent off by referee James Truman.

Keeshan Wilson and Scott Spearink scored the Langtoft goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 29

NORTHANTS JUNIOR CUP Peterborough Sports Res 4 (K. Gibbs 2, Nyang, Merryweather), Bugbrooke St Michaels 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

PFA Senior Cup

Holbeach United Res 6 (Davies 2, Gosling 2, Barnes, Millinson), Riverside 1 (Donohoe)

Oundle Town 1 (Thorpe), AFC Stanground Sports 4 (C. Brown 2, Cross, Dean).

Wisbech Town Reserves 0, Moulton harroxc 2 (Parry, Maddison).

Premier Division

Langtoft United 2 (Wilson, Spearink), Ketton 1 (Rawlinson)

ICA Sports 3 (Dobson 2, N. Glover), Leverington Sports 0

Pinchbeck United 3 (Maltby 2, Brooks), Uppingham Town 1

Stamford Lions 1 (Ball), Crowland Town 1 (Valys).

Stilton United (Neath) 1. Deeping Rangers Res 4 (Dello Russo 2, Woods, Hutton)