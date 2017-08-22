PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Sin bin seminars for clubs

Peterborough & District Football League clubs are reminded the final two ‘webinars’ relating to the use of sin bins as a disciplinary measure take place this week (August 22 & 23).

The head of judicial services at the Football Association Mark Ives will be hosting the on-line seminars from 6.30pm on both evenings. Questions cabe out directly to him.

The Peterborough & District League was selected as one of 34 competitions to pilot sin bins. There have been mixed reviews from clubs so far.

The scheme is being monitored closely by the FA who are welcoming feedback from participant leagues, clubs and officials. As with any new scheme there will be teething problems.

The FA have introduced the scheme as they seek to combat, and reverse, a worrying trend that had developed across the country with regard to dissent towards match officials.

Please follow the link below for access to the Webinars.

http://full-time.thefa.com/DisplayNews.do?noticePlacementID=410972453¬iceID=72439133&league=6486466