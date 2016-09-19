PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Revenge is sweet for Netherton, accusations of a ‘ringer’. holders reach quarter-finals

Revenge was sweet for Netherton United as they moved into second place in the Peterborough Premier Division on Saturday (September 17).

A fortnight ago the city side lost their first top-flight match for 11 momnths at home to Deeping Rangers Reserves, but the re-match proved to be rather one-sided.

Action from Netherton Reserves 0, Riverside 2, at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Netherton powered to 6-0 win thanks to goals from Ashley Jackson (2), Jon Kerrison, Dan Fountain, Scott Taylor and debutant Roberta Da Silva. Da Silva has moved to the Grange from Stilton.

Fountain’s strike was a terrific solo effort, while Taylor’s was the result of some great team play. Netherton were also awarded three points from a postponed fixture with Thorney which was enough to move them above Ketton into second behind reigning champions Moulton Harrlox.

Deeping’s day was made worse by a serious ankle injury suffered by Anthony Garmory.

Unbeaten Hararox made it six wins from eight matches with a 3-1 win at improving Stamford Lions, a game that was overshadowed by accusations of the home side fielding an ineligible player under a false name.

An aerial duel from the Netherton Reserves v Riverside game. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ben Allen, Corban Oldham and Matthew Watkin scored the goals for Harrox who are level on points with Netherton, but with a game in hand.

Ketton are just two points back after two goals from Connor Breakell helped them to a 3-1 win against Leverington at Pit Lane.

AFC Stanground Sports are fourth after crushing bottom club Thorney 8-1. Dwayne Rankin claimed a hat-trick with Jack Dean (2), Jay Mahoney, Chris Brown and Trey West also on target.

Fellow city side ICA Sports and Crowland were also big winners. ICA beat Uppingham 6-1 with six different goal scorers including an opponent. Nathan Glover, Lewis Glover, Dave Kilby, Valdes Macianskis and Adam Mills all scored at the correct end.

Next-to-bottom Crowland moved seven points clear of bottom spot with a 5-2 win over Sawtry.

Holders Pinchbeck United moved into the quarter finals of the League’s President’s Shield woth a comfortable 4-1 success at Stilton United. Ollie Maltby (2), Ryan Leggett and Tom Panton scored the goals.

Wisbech Town Reserves also moved into the last eight after coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2. Jack Brand (2) and Curtis Knight scored.

In Division One Riverside won 2-0 at Netherton Reserves with goals from Martyn Fox and Rhys Jones.

Top two Wittering Harriers and Sutton Bridge United drew 1-1, while Moulton Harrox Reserves made it five wins out of five with a 5-1 win over Oundle Town Reserves.

RESULTS

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 8 (Rankin 3, Dean 2, Mahoney, Brown, West), Thorney 1

Crowland Town 5, Sawtry 2

Deeping Rangers Res 0, Netherton United 6 (Jackson 2, Kerrison, Fountain, Taylor, Da Silva)

Ketton 3 (Breakell 2, Waldron) Leverington Sports 1 (Henson)

ICA Sports 6 (L. Glover, N. Glover, Kilby, Macianskis, Mills, og), Uppingham Town 1

Stamford Lions 1, Moulton Harrox 3 (Allen, Oldham, Watkin)

President’s Premier Shield

Stilton United 1, Pinchbeck United 4 (Maltby 2, Panton, Leggett).

Wisbech Town Res 3 (Brand 2, Knight), Holbeach United Res 2 (Barnes, Gosling).