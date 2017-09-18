PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Reserve side restore club honour, hot top three keep winning, Jacks are all right for Whittlesey

Some of the anguish felt by Peterborough Sports first team on Saturday (September 16) was washed away by the performance of the club’s reserve side.

While the senior side were suffering a club record 9-1 drubbing at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels in Division One South of the Evo Stik League, the re-vamped second string were claiming an excellent 6-3 win at ICA Sports in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Action from a 2-2 draw between Netherton B and Ramsey Reserves in Peterborough League Division Four. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports Reserves are the reigning champions, but they have a new manager in Chris Bartlett and a new club policy of fielding a healthy number of youngsters in a bid to develop local lads for Evo Stik standard football.

Bartlett selected nine under 18s in his squad for a tough a game against city rivals and the response was some electrifying football and goals for Jamie Scott (2), Lewis McManus, Jordan Fiddes, Jack Eldridge and Jack Barron.

Sports Reserves are unlikely to challenge for the title. They’ve picked up 12 points from eight matches and are already some way off the pace being set by a hot top three of Moulton Harrox, Netherton United and Stamford Lions.

Harrox lead the way with seven wins a draw from eight matches. They cruised to a 5-0 win at Ketton on Saturday with Bobby Patterson scoring twice.

Netherton B (red) and Ramsey Reserves during their drawn match. Photo: David Lowndes.

Zack Fisher bagged four for Netherton as they recorded a sixth win in seven unbeaten matches with a 7-0 success at bottom club Langtoft United. Ondre Odain (2) and Herbie Panting also netted.

And third-placed Lions made it six wins on the spin with a 6-1 romp at Warboys where Luke Ball scored twice.

Leon Gellizeau and Adam Scott were others to score twice in Thorney’s 6-3 win over AFC Stanground Sports, while Mariusz Kudyba claimed two of Leverington’s goals in a 3-0 win over Holbeach United Reserves.

Whittlesey Athletic made progress in the President’s Shield as Jack Carter (2) and Jack Flintoft scored in a 3-1 win at Sutton Bridge United.

Division One leaders Peterborough Polonia are six points clear after a 2-0 win over Ramsey Town.

Ramsey Reserves fought out a 2-2 draw at Netherton United B in Division Four. James Hooper and Sam Garraway scored for the city side with Jason Axelsen and Jack Gibbs replying for the Rams.

RESULTS

Saturday. September 16

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 0, Moulton Harrox 5 (Patterson 2, Steadman, Watkin, Parry); Langtoft United 0, Netherton United 7 (Fisher 4, Odain 2, Panting); Leverington Sports 3 (Kudyba 2, Da Silva), Holbeach United Res 0; ICA Sports 3, Peterborough Sports Res 6 (Scott 2, McManus, Fiddes, Eldridge, Barron); Thorney 6 (Gellizeau 2, Scott 2, Merryweather, Florence), AFC Stanground Sports 3 (Ames, Dean, Sheppard); Warboys Town 1 (Brown), Stamford Lions 6 (Ball 2, Edwards, Speck, Lees, og).

President’s Shield: Sutton Bridge United 1 (Partridge), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter 2, Flintoft).