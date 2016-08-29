PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Record win for reserves, unbeaten Netherton win again, Pinchbeck launch Shield defence

Peterborough Sports Reserves set a team record margin of victory with a 13-0 Peterborough Premier Division win at Uppingham on Saturday (August 27).

Such is the strength of the Sports club right now, centre forward Karl Gibbs, a prolific scorer for the first team in United Counties Division One last season, is now a reserve team regular.

Action from AFC Stanground Sports (blue) 5, ICA Sports 1. Photo: David Lowndes.

Gibbs scored four goals in the biggest win in the reserves’ history. Andrew Boome (2), Rikki Goodale (2), Jack Barron, Gerard Evans, Ali Nyang, Mark Oxenham and Daniel Drane also netted.

It’s not a quite a club record as Sports A team won 15-0 at Uppingham Reserves last year.

Sports are third in the Premier Division table behind reigning champions Moulton Harrox and city rivals Netherton United.

Harrox were without a fixture at the weekend which enabled unbeaten Netherton to join them on 14 points following a hard fought 3-1 win at Ketton.

Tom Randall scored twice for Netherton United at Ketton.

Tom Randall (2) and Dan Fountain scored the Netherton goals with Josh Russell replying for Ketton. Ketton failed to convert a penalty at 2-1 down which cost them the chance of a point at least from a high quality encounter.

AFC Stanground Sports continue to ride high in fourth place after crushing ICA Sports 5-1 in a city derby. Jack Dean scored twice for the winners, while Sam Cross, Jay Mahoney and Travis Brown also netted. Liam Gallagher replied for ICA.

Antojnion Dello-Russo scored both goals as Deeping Rangers Reserves beat Wisbech Town Reserves 2-1, and Luke Ball also bagged a brace as Stamford Lions pipped Stilton United by the odd goal in nine.

Lori Da Silva scored twice in a losing cause in that game, a fate that also befell Corey Kingston as his Langtoft United side were pipped 3-2 at home to Sawtry.

Bottom club Thorney were also 3-2 losers at home to Holbeach United Reserves. The villagers have lost all four games so far.

Pinchbeck United started their defence of the President’s Shield with a 6-1 triumph at Leverington. Ollie Maltby scored two of their goals.

RESULTS

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 5 (Dean 2, Cross, Mahoney, T. Brown), ICA Sports 1 (Glover); Deeping Rangers Res 2 (Dello-Russo 2), Wisbech Town Res 1 (Buckenham); Ketton 1 (Russell), Netherton United 3 (Randall 2, Fountain); Langtoft United 2 (Kingston 2), Sawtry 3; Stamford Lions 5 (Ball 2, Travers, Edwards, Forster) Stilton United 4 (L. Da Silva 2, R. Da Silva, West), Thorney 2 (Retzlaff, Horne), Holbeach United Res 3; Uppingham Town 0. Peterborough Sports Res 13 (K. Gibbs 4, Boome 2, Goodale 2, Barron, Evans, Nyang, Oxenham, Drane).

Presidents Shield: Leverington Sports 1, Pinchbeck United 6 (Maltby 2, Edwards, Ogden, Shipley, Ramos).