PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Rams raid Langtoft

Ramsey Town boosted their title hopes in Division Two of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League last night (May 3).

They went three points clear of Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ at the top with a 4-0 win at Langtoft United Reserves. Jamie Darlow (2), Adam Rothery and Aiden Stanford got the goals and Ramsey now need to win one of their two remaining fixtures - away to Tydd St Mary (May 9) and ICA Sports Reserves (May 13) - to take the title.

In the Premeir Division, third-placed Netherton United drew 2-2 with Moulton Harrox while Langtoft were 3-2 winners at Sawtry.

In Division One there were goals galore for Peterborough Polonia. They were at home to Riverside and ran out 8-1 winners with Adrian Mizia netting five times.

Division Four champions Premiair beat Cardea 3-0 through strikes by Isaac Twigden, Ryan Alban and an own goal.