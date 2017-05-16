PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: New constitution, ups and downs confirmed, new entrants, one significant departure

The Peterborough League Premier Division will be reduced to 17 teams next season.

Pinchbeck United’s promotion to step 6 - they will play home games at Spalding United FC - is likely to be confirmed later this month.

Whittlesey Athletic A (blue) beat AFC Stanground Sports Reserves 3-0 last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

But the League will still relegate bottom two Uppingham and Crowland and promote Warboys Town and Sutton Bridge from Division One.

The League are required to reduce their Premier Division to 16 teams by the end of the 2017018 season.

The League released their draft constitution today (May 16).

Baston, Riverside and Spalding United Reserves will be relegated from Division One.

Action from the Peterborough League Division Two match between AFC Stanground Sports Reserves and Whittlesey Athletic A. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ramsey Town and AFC Stanground Sports Reserves will be promoted from Division Two. Whittlesey Athletic A finished second behind Ramsey after winning a big game on the final day of the season (May 13) against Stanground, but cannot be promoted as Whittlesey Reserves are already in Division One.

One team from this week’s play-offs will also be promoted.

Leverington Sports are the only team to be relegated from Division Two.

Bretton North End and FC Peterborough are promoted from Division Three and will be joined by one play-off winner.

Three teams withdrew from Division Three last season so there will be no relegation.

Five teams will be promoted from Division Four without the need for play-offs. They are Cardea, Feeder, Holbeach Bank, Premiair and Whaplode Drove.

AFC Stanground Sports A requested demotion from Division Three to Division Four.

Netherton United B and Wittering Reserves have been relegated from Division Four.

Six teams have been promoted from Division Five. They are Peterborough NECI, Eunice Huntingdon, Feeder Reserves, Holbeach United A, Orton Rangers and Ramsey Town Reserves.

New teams Hampton, Spalding United A and Pinchbeck Reserves will be placed in Division Five along with any further applicants.