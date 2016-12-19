PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton top of the tree at Christmas after stunning fightback, five-star showing from Gibbs

Netherton United are top of the Petreborough Premier Division tree for Christmas following a stunning come-from-behind victory at title rivals Moulton Harrox on Saturday (December 17).

The city side were deservedly 3-0 down at the home of the reigning champions after 25 minutes, but Adam Scott pulled a goal back before the interval to give Jon Harrison’s heroes hope.

George Edwards of Thorney (orange) attacks a cross in the Peterborough Premier Division game against Pinchbeck. Photo: David Lowndes.

And the contest was transformed after the break as Tommy Randall and Fraser Sturgess created two goals for dynamic striker Rob Da Silva in eight minutes. The gifted Sturgess was making his first start of the season.

And the final 20 minutes was a wide open affair with chances at either end before Ryan Wood was adjudged to have been fouled in the area to give Randall the chance to win the game for Netherton from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

Randall had missed a chance to win a game from the spot the previous week, but held his nerve to convert this one and send Netherton three points clear at the top.

Moulton’s misery was compounded by late red cards for Matthew Watkin and Joe Townsend.

Action from Thorney (orange) against Pinchbeck at Campbell Drive. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I am so proud of my players,” Harrison said. “To fight back from 3-0 down at the home of the champions was an an incredible effort.

“Hopefully we can kick on in the new year and make it count.”

Netherton are seeking promotion to the United Counties League at the end of the season, They will need to finish in the Peterborough Premier Division top five and above Pinchbeck United, who have also applied for promotion to step five, to achieve it, presuming the South Lincs’ club pass a ground inspection.

Pinchbeck moved above their local rivals Moulton Harrox into second place with a 5-1 win at improving bottom club Thorney. They have two games in hand on Netherton, who are still trying to get their recent defeat at Stamford Lions over-turned after claims of fielding a suspended player.

Rob Da Silva scored twice for Netherton at Moulton Harrox.

Pincbeck’s scorers were Nicholas Bishop, Tony Edwards, Oliver Maltby and Liam Ogden. Thorney also contributed an own goal.

And no-one should rule Peterborough Sports Reserves out of the title race. They are lurking ominously in fourth place with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Sports returned to league action on Saturday and thumped Crowland 6-0 with Karl Gibbs claiming five goals.

ICA Sports are playing consistently well and two goals from Nathan Glover helped them to a 3-0 win at Wisbech Town Reserves.

Leverington Sports are enjoying their best season for a few years. Two goals from William Ketteringham saw them to a 2-1 win at Uppingham and a place in the top 10.

Langtoft United and Holbeach United reserves fought out a 3-3 draw, while fifth-placed Ketton hit Deeping Rangers Reserves for six.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 17.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowland Town 0

Peterborough Sports Res 6 (K. Gibbs 5, Gellizeau)

Ketton 6

Deeping Rangers Res 2

Langtoft United 3 (Camilo, S. Spearink, Wilson)

Holbeach United Res3

Moulton Harrox 3 (King, Parry, Townsend)

Netherton United 4 (Da Silva 2, Randall, Scott)

Stamford Lions 2(Edwards, O’Donnell) 2

Sawtry 0

Thorney 1

Pinchbeck United 5 (Bishop, Edwards, Maltby, Ogden, og)5

Uppingham Town 1

Leverington Sports 2 (Ketteringham 2)

Wisbech Town Res 0

ICA Sports 3 (N. Glover 2, Pridmore)

Premier Division: Crowland Town v Peterborough Sports Res, Ketton v Deeping Rangers Res, Langtoft United v Holbeach United Res, Moulton Harrox v Netherton United, Stamford Lions v Sawtry, Thorney v Pinchbeck United, Uppingham Town v Leverington Sports, Wisbech Town Res v ICA Sports.