PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton storm to the top

Netherton United stormed to the top of the Peterborougb League Premier Division last night (August 30) by thrashing AFC Stanground Sports 4-1 at The Grange.

Ondre Odain (2), Zack Fisher and Ashley Jackson were the scorers with Joshua Staggs replying for Stanground.

Netherton are level on points at the top with Moulton Harrox but lead on goal difference.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division last night Thorney picked up their first point of the season with a 4-4 draw at Deeping Rangers Reserves while Whittlesey AThletic beat Peterborough Sports Reserves 2-1.

In Division One table-toppers Peterborough Polonia thumped Netherton United Reserves 8-0 with goals by Adrian Mizia (4), Mariusz Halas (3) and Jakub Babis.

Other Division One results:

Kings Cliffe 1, Oakham Reserves 2

Long Sutton 3, Glinton & Northborough 1

Stamford Belvedere 0, Wittering Harriers 0

Uppingham Town 3, Oundle Town 2