PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton lose unbeaten record, champions score 14, match abandoned because of injury

Netherton United lost a Peterborough Premier Division match for the first time in 11 months on Saturday (September 3).

The city side went down 2-1 to Deeping Rangers Reserves at the Grange. The visitors secured a shock three points thanks to goals from Connor Pilbeam and Antonio Dello Russo.

Action from Pinchbeck v Langtoft in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Tom Randall scored for a Netherton side whose last defeat at this level arrived at Holbeach United Reserves on October 10, 2015.

Their last home defeat in the Premier Division arrived 13 months ago when Peterborough Sports Reserves left the Grange with a 3-2 victory.

Netherton’s weekend demise was good news for reigning champions and current leaders Moulton Harrox who smashed Crowland 14-0 on Saturday.

Joe Townsend bagged a double hat-trick with recent recruit Markus Parry grabbing five goals.

Pinchbeck goalkeeper Joe Ashton.

Moulton are now two points clear of second-placed Ketton, who were also big weekend winners. Josh Russell scored four times in a 9-1 win at bottom club Thorney. Netherton are now third.

Last season’s Division One champions Stamford Lions lost their first three matches at the higher level, but they made it four wins in a row with a 3-1 win at Leverington. Sean O’Donnell (2) and Jack Travers scored their goals.

James Ward scored twice as Holbeach United Reserves beat Sawtry 4-2, while Simon Farrow, Dave Kilby and Joshua Smith were the men on the mark as ICA Sports eased to a 3-0 success over Wisbech Reserves.

A solitary goal was enough to deliver a second win of the season for Uppingham at the expense of Stilton United.

The match at Knight Street between Pinchbeck and Langtoft was abandoned after 55 minutes after home goalkeeper Joe Ashton picked up a serious-looking injury.

Two Thomas Retzlaff goals had Langtoft 2-1 ahead at the time of the abandonment. Ashton has made a full recovery.

RESULTS

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowland Town 0, Moulton Harrox 14 (Townsend 6, Parry 5, Oldham, Sandall, King)

Holbeach United Res 4 (J. Ward 2, Gosling, og), Sawtry 2

Leverington Sports 1 (Cubberley), Stamford Lions 3 (O’Donnell 2, Travers).

Netherton United 1 (Randall), Deeping Rangers Res 2 (Pilbeam, Dello Russo).

ICA Sports 3 (Farrow, Kilby, Smith), Wisbech Town Res 0

Pinchbeck United 1 (Brooks), Langtoft United 2 (Retzlaff 2) (abandoned 55 minutes, injury)

Thorney 1 (Rayner), Ketton 9 (Russell 4, Breakell 2, Cracknell, Hood, Gray).

Uppingham Town 1 Stilton United 0.