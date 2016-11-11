PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton looking for a bounce back in big city derby

Netherton United will return to to the top of the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (November 12) with a win against AFC Stanground Sports at the Grange (2pm).

It won’t be easy for a Netherton side humbled 3-0 at Stamford Lions last weekend as their city rivals are enjoying an excellent season.

Action from Pinchbeck's win at AFC Stanground Sports (blue) in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stanground are fifth and pushed title fancies Pinchbeck United all the way last weekend before losing 3-1.

Netherton’s defeat cost them top spot as reigning champions Moulton Harrox over-hauled them, but Harrox are in Lincs Cup action tomorrow.

Third-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves could go top if Netherton slip up again. They are at Stilton United tomorrow.

“Everything that could go wrong last week did go wrong,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison admitted. “The pitch and the wind were terrible and so were we.”

AFC Stanground Sports (blue) were beaten at home by Pinchbeck United. Photo: David Lowndes.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 12

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United Res v Ketton, Leverington Sports v Deeping Rangers Res, Netherton United v AFC Stanground Sports, Sawtry v Thorney, Stilton United v Peterborough Sports Res, Wisbech Town Res v Uppingham Town.

Lincs Junior Cup

Horncastle Town v Crowland Town, Langtoft United v Ruston Sports, North Somercotes United v Moulton Harrox, Pinchbeck United v Long Sutton Athletic, Stamford Lions v Appleby Frodingham.