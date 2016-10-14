PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton intend to keep hold of top spot

They’ve hit the top for the first time this season and now they intend to stay there.

Netherton reached the Peterborough Premier Division summit after a sparkling 6-0 win over a Ketton side that started the day in fourth place.

Roberto Da Silva claimed a hat-trick for Netherton against Ketton. Photo: David Lowndes.

A 2-1 defeat for reigning champions Moulton Harrox at Pinchbeck dropped them from first to third.

“We were irresistible against Ketton,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison enthused. “No team would have lived with us in the first half.

“The lads were inspired by a naughty article published after we won narrowly at Ketton earlier in the season which suggested we were lucky.

“Well there was nothing lucky this time. From start to finish we were terrific.

“It’s a big advantage to be top. Everyone wants to play and be involved when you’re top which is not always the case when you’re at the bottom.

“I believe we can stay there. We have a big squad which is also a very strong squad so everyone will have to stay on their toes just to stay in the team.”

Recent signing Roberto Da Silva continued his fine start at his new club with a hat-trick against Ketton. In-form Tom Randall (2) and Adam Scott also scored.

Netherton are at bottom club Thorney tomorrow (October 15), but need to be wary as the villagers have picked up some new players in the last week, notably central defender George Edwards who has returned to the club.

Crowland have pulled off the most impressive signing coup though. Matty Heron has joined them from Whittlesey Athletic.

Heron scored in a 6-1 Lincs County Cup win at Susie Star last weekend.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 15

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Moulton Harrox, Crowland Town v Stilton United, Deeping Rangers Res v Sawtry, Peterborough Sports Res v Holbeach United Res, Pinchbeck United v Wisbech Town Res, Thorney v Netherton United, Uppingham Town v ICA Sports.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough v Long Sutton, Moulton Harrox Res v Oakham United Res, Riverside v Oundle Town, Warboys Town v Spalding United Res, Whittlesey Athletic Res v Peterborough Polonia FC, Wittering Harriers v Kings Cliffe.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Tydd St Mary FC, Ketton Reserves v Pinchbeck United Reserves, Langtoft Res v Crowland Res, Parkway Eagles v Stamford Lions Res, ICA Sports Res v Leverington Res, Ramsey Town v Netherton United ‘A’, Spalding Town v Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’.

Division Three: Bretton North End v Uppingham Town Res, Oundle Town Res v Stamford Belvedere Res, Rutland DR v Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’, Sawtry Res v FC Peterborough, Stilton Res v Brotherhood Sports, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Farcet United.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res v Holbeach Bank, Long Sutton Athletic Res v Huntingdon Rovers, Netherton United ‘B’ v Stamford Lions ‘A’, Tydd St Mary Res v Wittering Harriers Res, Whaplode Drove v AFC Stanground Sports ‘B’, Whittlesey Athletic ‘C’ v Feeder.

Division Five: Feeder Res v Riverside Res, Holbeach United ‘A’ v Glinton & Northborough Res, Kings Cliffe Res v Leverington Sports ‘A’, Parson Drove v AFC Orton, Wisbech Town Acorns U21 v British School of Sport.

Hunts Lower Junior Cup: AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’ v Orton Rangers, Cardea FC v Offord United, Premiair v Parkside, Eunice Huntingdon v Alconbury Res, Fenstanton Res v Ramsey Res.

Lincs Junior Trophy: Baston v Langtoft United