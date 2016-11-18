PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton can go clear with a win

Netherton United will extend their lead at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division with a win at mid-table Wisbech Town Reserves tomorrow (November 19, 2pm).

Netherton, 12-1 winners at home to fifth-placed AFC Stanground Sports last weekend, are currently a point ahead of in-form Peterborough Sports who are without a fixture tomorrow.

Netherton's Tom Randall shoots at goal in the 12-1 win over AFC Stanground Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox will go second if they win at home to lowly Uppingham Town. Challengers Pinchbeck United are at Stilton United.

Langtoft United host Ruston Sports in the Lincs Junior Cup.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 19

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowland Town v Thorney, Deeping Rangers Res v Stamford Lions, Leverington Sports v Holbeach United Res, Moulton Harrox v Uppingham Town, Sawtry v AFC Stanground Sports, Stilton United v Pinchbeck United, Wisbech Town Res v Netherton United.

LINCS JUNIOR CUP

Langtoft United v Ruston Sports.