PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton are injured, Lions on the prowl, Jak on the attack for AFC Orton

Netherton United conceded two injury time goals as their unbeaten record in the Peterborough Premier Division went up in smoke at Leverington on Saturday (September 30).

Daniel Palmer and Ivaylo Ranchez were Leverington’s last-gasp heroes in a 3-2 win. Mariusz Kudyba was also on target for the home side with Mark Baines and a Leverington defender replying for Netherton.

The Hampton team beaten 7-2 by AFC Orton in the PFA Minor Cup. Photo: David Lowndes. Back row, left to right, James Martin, Daniel Ledbury, Stephen Coles, Thomas Simpson, Daniel Maund, Aaron Goldstraw, Jody Clark, James Sutton, Ruairi Sweeny, Dan Harrington, front, Josh Ratcliffe, Harry Cousins, James Greaves, Sizuzile Buthelezi, Mitchell Henwood, Jack Swift, Eduardo Vicaria.

Stamford Lions jumped above Netherton into second place with a 3-1 win at ICA Sports. Luke Ball’s 10th goal of the season, a first-minute strike from Tom Lees and a Tom Edwards finish won the day for the Lions.

Jack Barron scored twice as Peterborough Sports Reserves continued their smooth progress up the table with a 4-1 success at AFC Stanground Sports. The reigning champions are up to fourth.

Whittlesey Athletic are playing catch-up with the rest of the division. They’ve played just five matches, but they’ve won three of them, with Jack Carter, Jack Flintoft and Harry Jenkins on target in a 3-1 weekend victory over bottom club Langtoft United.

Sutton Bridge United have taken the step up in stanadard in their stride. The freshly-promoted Division One side are sixth after a 4-1 beating of struggling Deeping Rangers Reserves in which hotshot Matt Eaton scored twice.

Action from AFC Orton's 7-2 win at Hampton (blue) in the PFA Minor Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sawtry and Ketton shared six goals, while Holbeach United Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at Carter’s Park by Warboys.

Leaders Moulton Harrox were in Lincs Junior Cup action and won 5-2 at Sherpa FC with goals from Marcus Parry (2), Joe Townsend (2) and Ian Bradbury.

Glinton & Northborough, King’s Cliffe and Peterborough Polonia all won Northants Lower Junior Cup ties.

Matthew Gear and Ryan Sanders both scored twice for Glinton & Northborough in a 5-2 win over Kettering Nomads Reserves, while Bradley Freeman (3) and Harry Gow (2) were among the goals in Cliffe’s 7-0 romp at Kettering Orchard Park.

Mariusz Halas, Adrian Mizia and Szymon Trusilo were the men on the mark for Polonia in a 3-2 success at Roade FC Reserves.

AFC Orton claimed an eye-catching 7-2 win at Hampton in all-city tie in the PFA Minor Cup.

Jak Bellamy bagged a hat-trick for AFC Orton with Thomas Bass, Ryan Bloor, Lee Knowles and Alexsander Micmonski also on target. Eduardo Gonzalez and James Graves replied for Hampton.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 30

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 1 (Ames), Peterborough Sports Res 4 (Barron 2, Kilford, McManus); Holbeach United Res 1, Warboys Town 1 (Moulds); Sutton Bridge United 4 (Eaton 2, Lally, Cooper), Deeping Rangers Res 1; Leverington Sports 3 (Kudyba, Palmer, Ranchev), Netherton United 2 (Baines, og); ICA Sports 1 (Macianskis), Stamford Lions 3 (Lees, Edwards, Ball), Sawtry 3, Ketton 3; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, Flintoft, Jenkins), Langtoft Utd 1 (Hunt).

Lincs Junior Cup: Sherpa FC 2, Moulton Harrox 5 (Parry 2, Townsend 2, Bradbury).