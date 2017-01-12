PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton angry with ‘crazy’ ruling, ICA in county cup semi-final action, big win will send Pinchbeck top

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison claims his side’s bid to win the Peterborough Premier Division has been undermined by a crazy FA ruling.

The city side, who are top of the table, surprisingly lost 3-0 at Stamford Lions on November 5, but the hosts fielded a player who should have been serving a suspension.

Action from Pinchbeck United's 1-0 Lincs Junior Cup defeat to Nettleham (blue). Photo: Tim Wilson.

Lions have been found guilty of the offence and are expected to receive a five-point deduction, but Harrison is staggered the game won’t be replayed.

Harrison said: “I can’t understand how a league or body could sanction a rule that could leave the FA open to all sorts of scenarios that are morally incorrect.

“A rule like this could lose a team a title, a promotion or even condemn them to relegation. It’s a shocking rule.”

The Peterborough Telegraph asked for a comment from the Lincs FA, who dealt with the case, and the Peterborough League. Neither have yet replied (as at January 11).

Pinchbeck United (red) press for a goal during their Lincs Junior Cup defeat to Nettleham. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Both clubs are understood to be appealing the decision.

Netherton host title rivals Peterborough Sports Reserves in a President’s Shield quarter-final this Saturday (January 14).

Sports moved to within two points of their city rivals - they also have three games in hand - with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wisbech Town Reserves last weekend. Brothers Gary and Karl Gibbs scored the goals for a depleted Sports’ side.

Ketton host Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town Reserves entertain Moulton Harrox in other President Shield ties on Saturday. The final quarter-final between Pinchbeck United and ICA Sports is scheduled for January 21.

ICA have a Hunts Scott Gatty Intermediate Cup semi-final on Saturday when travelling to Bluntisham Rangers.

And the in-form city side should fancy their chances in at Cambridge County League team Blunisham Rangers.

Bluntisham are mid-table in the Senior B Division, just above Buckden and a division below Hemingfords, both of whom ICA have already knocked out of the cup.

ICA warmed up with a 3-2 Peterborough Premier Division win at Ketton which lifted them into fifth place. ICA are unbeaten in five competitive matches.

With the top three all in President’s Shield action, Pinchbeck United could jump from fourth to first in the Premier Division with a big enough win at home to Holbeach United.

Pinchbeck, who were unfortunate to lose their Lincs Junior Cup quarter-final 1-0 at home to Nettleham last weekend, have six goals as well as three points to make up on Netherton.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 14.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Crowland Town, Leverington Sports v Thorney, Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United Res, Stilton United v Stamford Lions, Uppingham v Sawtry.

ChromaSport Presidents Shield: Ketton v Deeping Rangers Res, Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Res, Wisbech Town Res v Moulton Harrox.

Hunts Intermediate Cup: Bluntisham Rangers v ICA Sports.