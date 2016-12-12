PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Leaders fight back against fast starters ICA, Langtoft and Pinchbeck reach county cup quarter-finals

Premier Division leaders Netherton United had to fight back from two goals down to claim a point from their city derby at ICA Sports on Saturday (December 10).

But it should have been an even better comeback as star striker Tom Randall struck the post from a late penalty.

Netherton United's Rob Da Silva has eyes on the ball in the Peterborough Premier Division draw at ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Josh Smith scored twice for ICA early in the match before Jon Kerrison and Randall levelled the game for Netherton whose lead at the top has been reduced to one point.

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox are the closest pursuers and they have a game in hand on Netherton.

Harrox were comfortable 3-0 winners at Deeping Rangers Reserves on Saturday. Daniel Woods (2) and Joe Townsend scored their goals.

Holbeach United Reserves were also easy winners against Leverington, while bottom club Thorney’s improved form continued with a 1-0 win over Crowland.

Action from the Peterborough Premier Division draw between ICA Sports and Netherton United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Central defender George Edwards bagged the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time for a Thorney side who have won three of their last four games.

Ketton and AFC Stanground Sports shared eight goals with Josh Staggs hitting a hat-trick for the city side and Nuno Marujo striking twice for the home team.

Sawtry and Wisbech Town Reserves also shared the spoils in their fixture.

Peterborough Sports Reserves powered their way through a PFA Senior Cup tie at Uppingham. Dan Drane, Carl Bird and Andy Boome all scored twice.

Langtoft United secured a superb away win in the Lincs Junior Cup. They returned from a long trip to Scunthorpe & District side face Barnetby United with a 1-0 success under their belts.

Ashley Firth scored the goal and Langtoft even survived a red card for Daniel Morris 30 minutes from time as they claimed a place in the quarter-finals for the first time ion the club’s history. They will be joined there by Pinchbeck United.

Oliver Maltby scored four for Pinchbeck in a 5-1 home win over Tetney Rovers.

Stamford Lions were not so fortunate in the same competition, going down 3-2 at Coningsby United. Rob Forster scored twice for the Lions.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 10

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 0, Moulton Harrox 3 (Woods 2, Townsend).

Holbeach United Res 3, Leverington Sports 0

Ketton (Marujo 2, Morley, Holmes), AFC Stanground Sports 4 (J. Staggs 3, McClean).

ICA Sports (Smith 2). Netherton United 2 (Kerrison, Randall).

Sawtry 2, Wisbech Town Res 2 (Coe, McKenna).

Thorney 1 (Edwards), Crowland 0.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Uppingham Town 0, Peterborough Sports 8 (Drane 2, Bird 2, Boome 2, Gellizeau, K. Gibbs).

LINCS JUNIOR CUP

Barnetby United 0, Langtoft United 1 (Firth).

Coningsby 3, Stamford Lions 2 (Forster 2).

Pinchbeck United 5 (Maltby 4, Ogden), Tetney Rovers 1.